Carrollton City Schools "Gold and Black Give Back" campaign

Carrollton High School sophomore Emily Whipple helps sort toilet paper donations as the counting gets underway for the school's recent "Gold and Black Give Back" campaign.  The class, which partnered with the Carrollton Upper Elementary School fifth and sixth graders, came in fourth in the competition.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the 13th consecutive year, Carrollton City Schools students rallied support for homecoming week’s "Gold and Black Give Back" campaign, collecting more than $20,000 in personal hygiene items to be donated to local community shelters and food banks.

"Thanks to the efforts of the entire Trojan Nation, we collected more than 15,000 bars of soap, bottles of shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, and toothbrushes and toothpaste," said Carrollton High School teacher Alison Hibbard, one of CHS's homecoming organizers.

