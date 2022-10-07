For the 13th consecutive year, Carrollton City Schools students rallied support for homecoming week’s "Gold and Black Give Back" campaign, collecting more than $20,000 in personal hygiene items to be donated to local community shelters and food banks.
"Thanks to the efforts of the entire Trojan Nation, we collected more than 15,000 bars of soap, bottles of shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, and toothbrushes and toothpaste," said Carrollton High School teacher Alison Hibbard, one of CHS's homecoming organizers.
While CHS students are charged with the collection effort, each class partners with lower grades to boost its effectiveness and to raise overall community spirit districtwide.
Friendly competition between CHS classes produces an overall "class winner" each year for the most collections accumulated. This year's junior class earned top honors along with partners Carrollton Elementary School pre-K and third-grade students and Carrollton Upper Elementary School fourth graders, who collected, collectively, a whopping 6,098 dish and body soap.
Second place was granted to the senior class and CES kindergarten, first and second-grade partners.
The freshman class and Carrollton Junior High School partners came in third, and the sophomore class, partnered with CUES fifth and sixth graders, placed fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.