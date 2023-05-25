A friend from work left a present on my desk, a small, carefully wrapped sample of pellets. She had been telling me about this wonderful gardening fertilizer called Milorganite®. It’s a nitrogen-based fertilizer that is produced from sewage from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. In other words, it’s wastewater reduced to its solids, purified of pathogens, and then sold in pellet form across the country for avid gardeners to increase their plant production. For nearly a century, the city of Milwaukee has been recycling their solid waste into black gold for gardeners, keeping 10 billion pounds of waste out of landfills. They took sewage sludge (aka poop) and made it into a registered trademark! How brilliant!

That got me thinking about how God works with all the bad, stinky, terrible stuff in our lives. Can God really turn lemons into lemonade? Can the Holy Spirit bring a fresh wind into a stale, stalled existence? Can the divine actually make a way through the wilderness and bring us out the other side into the promised land? There are countless stories in the Bible that provide a narrative of divine intervention and re-direction in the lives of the faithful and not so faithful. The foundational story of the people of Israel is found in Exodus. Once we were slaves in Egypt. Then God sent Moses to free us from Pharaoh and lead us across the Jordan to the promised land. The paradigm of a journey of liberation under divine providence occurs over and over, with individuals and communities. Jesus tells stories of lives turned around, things lost that are found, people restored to vision and health. Then comes the ultimate turn-around story of a man who is crucified and rises from the dead after three days. His followers continue to believe in God’s power to resurrect, heal, transform, and make new. Ultimately, God is in the human recycling business.

Trending Videos