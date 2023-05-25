A friend from work left a present on my desk, a small, carefully wrapped sample of pellets. She had been telling me about this wonderful gardening fertilizer called Milorganite®. It’s a nitrogen-based fertilizer that is produced from sewage from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. In other words, it’s wastewater reduced to its solids, purified of pathogens, and then sold in pellet form across the country for avid gardeners to increase their plant production. For nearly a century, the city of Milwaukee has been recycling their solid waste into black gold for gardeners, keeping 10 billion pounds of waste out of landfills. They took sewage sludge (aka poop) and made it into a registered trademark! How brilliant!
That got me thinking about how God works with all the bad, stinky, terrible stuff in our lives. Can God really turn lemons into lemonade? Can the Holy Spirit bring a fresh wind into a stale, stalled existence? Can the divine actually make a way through the wilderness and bring us out the other side into the promised land? There are countless stories in the Bible that provide a narrative of divine intervention and re-direction in the lives of the faithful and not so faithful. The foundational story of the people of Israel is found in Exodus. Once we were slaves in Egypt. Then God sent Moses to free us from Pharaoh and lead us across the Jordan to the promised land. The paradigm of a journey of liberation under divine providence occurs over and over, with individuals and communities. Jesus tells stories of lives turned around, things lost that are found, people restored to vision and health. Then comes the ultimate turn-around story of a man who is crucified and rises from the dead after three days. His followers continue to believe in God’s power to resurrect, heal, transform, and make new. Ultimately, God is in the human recycling business.
The world is full of bad, stinky, terrible stuff. Whether it’s addiction, abuse, depression, anxiety, illness, violence, broken relationships, or the temptation to think that we can’t ever measure up to all the human and divine expectations, we human beings need help. We need a way through the wilderness of the bad toward the promise of the good. We need forgiveness, healing, grace, and reconciliation. We need our lives to be recycled again and again into something that offers new life.
Just like Milorganite®, God’s recycling process can stink while we’re going through it. The bad, stinky, terrible stuff has to be strained out of us to get to the good. This can take some time. Transformation rarely happens in an instant; it is gradual and sometimes requires repeated practice. And just like sewage, there is always more than we know what to do with. Fortunately, God can handle it if we are willing to open ourselves to the work of the Holy Spirit in our lives. We call this process going on to perfection (in love) or sanctification. We are always a work in progress, and God’s grace is ever abundant. As long as there is spiritual sewage, God will keep recycling stuff.
The question for us is this: how will we allow our newly recycled selves to be spread into the garden of the world? How will we share the goodness and grace we have received with others? In a world full of bad, stinky, terrible stuff where can we apply our newly recycled lives to create more beauty, goodness, life, and love for others?
As bad as things can be within and around us, the divine recycling power is never-ending. We may feel depleted and defeated, but God is always at work doing a new thing. God recycles the bad, stinky, terrible stuff, creates goodness out of the worst things, and gives us the hope that we can be part of the divine cycle of creation. After all, from dirt we were made, and to dirt we will return. God can do a lot with holy dirt. In the meantime, I’m going to throw some Milorganite® on my garden and live in hope that my brown thumb just might turn a little greener.
