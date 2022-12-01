Way back in October, I came across an Advent devotional based on the Chronicles of Narnia series of books by C.S. Lewis. If you are one of blessed, you read The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as a child. If you are one of the obsessed, you read all seven books in the series and eventually found your way into the world of the Inklings that includes J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings. If you don’t know about LOTR, then you must live on Mars.
I bought three copies of the devotional, one for each of my daughters, and one for my husband and me. The plan is that we will read daily and gather virtually to discuss each week. By the time Christmas arrives, we’ll all be together and watch the 2005 movie adaptation of the first book. It’s the perfect Advent plan.
The gospels of Matthew and Luke begin with perfect Advent plans. Matthew provides an orderly “genealogy of Jesus the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham.” Luke begins with an explanation, “I too decided, after investigating everything carefully from the very first, to write an orderly account for you, most excellent Theophilus ...” Jesus is not an afterthought or a plan B for saving the world. Jesus is the plan A from the beginning. God isn’t improvising in response to our human failure. God has us figured out all along and is ready to keep the love affair with humanity going at all costs. That is the plan.
Unlike God’s perfect plan, our human plans often falter or fail, sometimes through no fault of our own. Last week, I had all kinds of plans for myself, but my back decided to do its thing. I found myself alternating ice and heat, waiting for the miracle of steroids to bring down the inflammation that had taken over my body. There went my plans for exercise and an important church meeting and deep cleaning my house for Advent. Instead, I watched a Hallmark Christmas movie and sipped ginger tea while reclining on a heating pad. A friend of mine who is disabled always reminds me that I am only temporarily able. He is right.
The detour into the land of disability taught me that plans should be held lightly. When we hold too tightly to our plans, we become rigid and unable to flex when something comes up that demands change. Plans are necessary. A change in plans is inevitable. Being able to go with the flow, stop and rest, take five or wander off the beaten path to explore are all ways that we can be flexible within our larger human plans. I like to think of it as creating intentions without knowing exactly how everything is going to turn out. You just have to trust that your intentions will lead you where you need to go.
Advent is a season of intentions and paying attention to the signs of God’s plan for the world. It’s the new year of the church, the beginning of the church liturgical calendar for many Christians. We turn away from what holds us back, and we turn toward the anticipation that God can do a new thing in our lives. God calls each of us to pay attention to our lives in the context of God’s plan. God is saving us through love, the love of a mother for her child, the love of a father for his family. Where do we see signs of God’s love? How can we be signs of God’s love for the world?
These four weeks give us the space for our failed human plans to land with grace. An unplanned pregnancy, an imperial occupation, a homeless family — our human plans bump up against the hard, inhospitable world. But then a door opens, and a whisper of welcome leads us to a warm stable, and eventually shepherds and angels and magi see the signs of God’s plan and come to worship. Advent invites us to be on our way to Bethlehem where God is interrupting the world and all our human plans with grace. It’s worth the detour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.