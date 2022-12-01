Way back in October, I came across an Advent devotional based on the Chronicles of Narnia series of books by C.S. Lewis. If you are one of blessed, you read The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as a child. If you are one of the obsessed, you read all seven books in the series and eventually found your way into the world of the Inklings that includes J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings. If you don’t know about LOTR, then you must live on Mars.

I bought three copies of the devotional, one for each of my daughters, and one for my husband and me. The plan is that we will read daily and gather virtually to discuss each week. By the time Christmas arrives, we’ll all be together and watch the 2005 movie adaptation of the first book. It’s the perfect Advent plan.

Trending Videos