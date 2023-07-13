In her book An Altar in the World, pastor and writer Barbara Brown Taylor engages in a meditation on the story from the biblical book of Genesis about a man named Jacob who dreams of a ladder that stretches from heaven to earth. In the first chapter, “The Practice of Waking Up to God,” she says that most of us church type folk have forgotten something important. Jacob’s story reminds us. The whole world is God’s house. And if the whole world is God’s house, then we can build altars almost anywhere we find ourselves. God can meet us anywhere on earth, even on our ordinary daily walk.
When I go for my walks in the woods along the greenbelt, I go with a million things on my mind. I think about what I need to do at work, how my parents are doing, whether I need to call one of the kids, my friend who has leukemia, another friend with early dementia who just needs a visit, did I remember to water my plants on the porch, what I’m going to preach in two weeks—you see how my mind is full to overflowing.
But as I hit my stride of 3.5 miles per hour, my mind starts to calm down, even as my heart rate inches up. And I start to look around and see where I am. I see the trees with full canopies now, and some blackberries turning ripe. To the right, I see my neighbor’s fabulous new raised bed garden that will stand against the overflow of the creek that gurgles on my left. I notice a bunny hiding under a bush and hear the hawk call out. If I’m lucky, there will be deer. One time I saw a group of six sloshing through the creek, just enjoying the cool of the water in the early evening. And I see people walking, familiar faces even if I don’t know their names or their stories, because we all walk this path together. I see parents pushing babies in strollers, a couple riding their bikes at a leisurely pace, runners getting ready for their next 10K. Sometimes, I’ll meet an old friend and we’ll stop to chat for a few minutes. There is this community filled with life, and if I didn’t walk in this place, I wouldn’t see it.
When I take the time to see where I am, I can really see this place that is God’s house. I see a house filled with creatures bearing the image of their creator, whether human or otherwise because, as St. Francis of Assisi reminds us, we are all brothers and sisters in God’s house. And at least for a while on my walks, all the worries and anxieties and fears that I so often refuse to put down dissipate. God comes to us where we are so we can see where God is—always—with us, even when we are walking through life asleep.
God may not come to you in a dream like Jacob, but if you are just the least bit open in your spirit, God will show you what you need to see and remind you that you are not alone, no matter your fear or your grief or the uncertainty of the future or whatever the burden you carry.
The whole world is God’s house, and your whole life, every moment of every day, belongs to God. There isn’t a moment when God isn’t with you. And the promise made repeatedly to God’s people is that God will never leave us or forsake us.
From earth to heaven is such a short distance because God is here in this place. Sometimes we forget what we know, and we don’t see. That’s okay. Waking up to God can be a slow process. When you begin to see that the world is infused with the Holy Presence, you will respond. You can build an altar just by seeing it in your mind’s eye. Or, like Jacob, you can find a few stones, pile them up, and just sit in wonder and listen for the brush of angels’ wings.
