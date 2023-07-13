In her book An Altar in the World, pastor and writer Barbara Brown Taylor engages in a meditation on the story from the biblical book of Genesis about a man named Jacob who dreams of a ladder that stretches from heaven to earth. In the first chapter, “The Practice of Waking Up to God,” she says that most of us church type folk have forgotten something important. Jacob’s story reminds us. The whole world is God’s house. And if the whole world is God’s house, then we can build altars almost anywhere we find ourselves. God can meet us anywhere on earth, even on our ordinary daily walk.

When I go for my walks in the woods along the greenbelt, I go with a million things on my mind. I think about what I need to do at work, how my parents are doing, whether I need to call one of the kids, my friend who has leukemia, another friend with early dementia who just needs a visit, did I remember to water my plants on the porch, what I’m going to preach in two weeks—you see how my mind is full to overflowing.