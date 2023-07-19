”The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want.” — Psalm 23:1.
As the Lord is the good Shepherd, we are His sheep, not frightened passive animals, but obedient followers, wise enough to follow one who will lead us in the right places and in the right ways.
Sometimes people must be escorted from the V.I.P. section of your life, to a regular seat. Want to see how people really are, wait til money is involved. If God doesn’t fix the situation, He’s using the situation to fix you. You know, time has a wonderful way of showing us what really matters.
There are two guys that keep following me around. I think they are following you too. Their names are Goodness and Mercy.
Most of the scars on people’s hearts weren’t left by their enemies. They were left by people who claimed to love them the most. Happiness is the best revenge, because nothing drives your enemies more insane than seeing you smiling and living a good life. When life gives you hundred reason to break down and cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile and laugh, stay strong. God’s grace is sufficient.
The devil couldn’t take you out so he’s trying to wear you out. Don’t you dare get weary. Hold on, the tide is about to turn in your favor. Don’t regret growing older. It’s a privilege denied to many.
At my age, I am good at multitasking. I can listen, ignore, and forget all at once. When you replace why is this happening to me with what is this trying to teach me, everything shifts. The Holy Spirit doesn’t just make you dance and speak in tongues. He also make you shut up, apologize, and examine yourself. Nobody is perfect. We all make mistakes, we say wrong things, we do wrong things, we fall, we get up, we learn, we grow, we move, we live, and we thank God for always giving us another chance. Life is a gift. Never take it for granted. Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leaves you speechless, remain that way.
Say nothing, and listen as Heaven whispers, “Do you like it”? I did it for you. Never forget where you’ve been. Never lose sight of where you’re going, and never take for granted the people who travel the journey with you. God Bless.
