Behold I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in him and dine with him, and he with Me. — Revelation 3:20.

Jesus is knocking on the door of our hearts every time we sense we should turn to Him. If you find yourself feeling indifferent to church, to God, or to the Bible, you have begun to shut God out of your life. Leave the door of your heart constantly open to God and you won’t worry about hearing His knock. Letting Him in is your only hope for lasting fulfillment. He is patient and persistent in trying to get through to us; not breaking and entering, but knocking. It is up to us whether to open or not to open our lives to Him.

