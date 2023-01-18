Behold I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in him and dine with him, and he with Me. — Revelation 3:20.
Jesus is knocking on the door of our hearts every time we sense we should turn to Him. If you find yourself feeling indifferent to church, to God, or to the Bible, you have begun to shut God out of your life. Leave the door of your heart constantly open to God and you won’t worry about hearing His knock. Letting Him in is your only hope for lasting fulfillment. He is patient and persistent in trying to get through to us; not breaking and entering, but knocking. It is up to us whether to open or not to open our lives to Him.
God will allow things to get bad enough that we will be forced to look up. When we come to the end of ourselves and cry out for help, victory always begins with a cry for help and amazing things happen. A person who doesn’t defend you while someone slanders you is your enemy too.
Sometimes in life we just need a hug, no words, no advice, just a hug to make us feel better. Someone once said, “you can lie down for people to walk on you and they will still complain that you’re not flat enough,” so live your life. The storm that was sent to break you is the storm that God uses to make you.
At my lowest, God is my Hope. At my darkest, God is my Light. At my weakest, God is my Strength. And at my saddest, God is my Comforter. Always keep your head up. If it’s down you won’t be able to see the blessings that have been placed in your life. Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time. Having money in your pocket is good, but having Jesus in your heart is perfect. The sweetest time of the day is when you pray. Because you are talking to the one who loves you the most. Kindness is the new beautiful. As you get older, your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.
May God continue to bless you.
