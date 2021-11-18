It’s easier said than done.
I’m not sure who first said those profound words whether it was Mark Twain or Calvin Coolidge or Floyd the barber. I do know, however, than when it comes to giving thanks, I’m about a quart low.
Oh well, we can’t change the past, but by golly we can change the future despite the fact a leopard never changes its spots.
Therefore, I’m going to do a better job of giving thanks, telling more people thank you and even writing more thank you letters in the year ahead (one of my many weaknesses).
And once again as Thanksgiving Day approaches, in the style of Furman Bisher (young people “Google” him), I’m hopeful. I’m grateful. And, I’m thankful.
I’m thankful for—
Joc Pederson’s pearls and anyone who brings energy to our lives;
The Twice the Ice kiosk on Maple Street. I’ve had a life-long addiction to good ice and always keep a bag stored in my freezer;
A good Florida orange when the weather turns cold;
Firewood that burns;
Hot sugar cookies fresh from the oven;
Old people who talk and talk about their ailments, sore back and even their recent battle with “The Gout” (I never get bored when I’m around them);
Fall leaves of various colors;
My Stihl leaf blower;
Don Williams, Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Barbara Mandrell and others from the generation when country music wasn’t cool—but it was country;
Copy machines, scanners and telephones;
My wife, my children, my family, my friends, my in-laws and even a few of my enemies;
Toothpaste that actually tastes good;
Hand sanitizing alcohol wipes when I walk into the grocery store and grab the cart previously used by someone with a hacking cough;
Lemonade on hot summer days;
Hot Chocolate on cold days;
The University of Georgia Bulldogs are the number one ranked football team in the land;
Electricity;
The Whirly Pop stovetop popcorn popper—it cooks every kernel and I’ve never had a bad batch;
A sharpened pencil and a good calculator;
Sunny days with no clouds;
All of you who are actually still reading this column. May you all stay healthy, eat well, exercise and always give thanks for blessings in your life;
Selah.
