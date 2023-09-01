Goal-line defense preserves Wolves’ win over Limestone

Three different goal-line stops helped West Georgia football hang on to a 21-19 win over Limestone in their home opener on Thursday.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Despite some early struggles with tackling and getting third-down stops, it was West Georgia’s goal-line defense that earned the team a home opener victory over the Limestone University Saints on Thursday, 21-19.

“We played very well on the goal line, and that was the difference in the game,” head football coach David Dean said after the win. “We did not tackle well, but of course their running back was very good.”