GOAL award goes to WGTC's Rodriguez

Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.