Editor's Note: This is part one of a two-part series featuring the University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelley. Part two will appear next week.
He never planned to leave Michigan.
Since both sides of Dr. Brendan Kelly’s family only moved twice since the mid-1700s after initially sailing overseas from Ireland, timing couldn’t have been better to settle in suburban Detroit. By the time the automotive industry began to take shape in the late 19th century, the Kellys had deep roots in Flint, Michigan.
“My dad has always been a car guy,” said Kelly. “He worked in the auto industry as a young man and to this day still has the keys to Billy Durant’s office that says on the door—Durant-Dort Carriage Company, which is still in Flint.”
In case you’ve never heard of Durant and Dort, they’re the men who built a company today known as General Motors.
“Both of my parents were entrepreneurs,” said Kelly. “My dad originally thought he wanted a GM dealership and went through the entire process to get approval. That’s when my grandfather pulled him aside and encouraged him to take a week off before accepting it. He wanted to make sure that’s what my dad really wanted to do.
“That same night my father and mother went to a friend’s house to a dinner party,” continued Kelly. “My father met someone at the party who, little did he know at the time, would be his business partner for the next 37 years. He was a very high-end architect and interior design professional who owned a small business. He was a true artist. My dad was the other side of that. And they got along. They were great friends.”
Kelly’s father and his new business partner focused on a high-end clientele and became very successful, eventually buying subsidiary companies such as a custom window company and a custom flooring company.
“Now they were supplying themselves by buying a whole suite of companies,” Kelly said. “I worked for my dad’s companies. I started at 8 years old.”
Born in 1975, Kelly grew up in Flint during a time of historic change in his hometown. During the 1960s, Flint had the highest number of millionaires per capita in the United States as a major hub for the automotive industry—especially GM. Beginning in 1978, the city experienced a major economic downturn when GM downsized its workforce in the area from a high of 80,000 to under 8,000 by 2010.
“We were raised in an environment where my parents were together,” said Kelly. “I grew up in the city where there were a lot of children running around and playing outside. My mother wore multiple hats as she and my father ran the suite of companies, and my brothers and I were all involved in the family businesses as we grew up.”
Kelly, one of three boys, has an older brother who owns a financial investment firm in Michigan and a younger brother is one of the full-time members of the SWAT team in Cobb County, Georgia.
“My oldest brother is three years older and my youngest brother is 18 months younger than me,” Kelly said. “That’s the advantage of being a middle child as you become somewhat of a bridge builder. I got to share both of their experiences, and from their unique vantage points they got to share in mine. In this way, I was able to facilitate some things growing up. It was great growing up with two brothers.”
As Kelly grew into a teenager, he began to dream of his future.
“By the time I reached 8th grade, if anyone would have asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would’ve quickly replied—‘I want to play basketball in the NBA,’” Kelly said. “The NBA is the only option. Flint, Michigan, then and still today is one of the highest producers of professional basketball players in the country. I didn’t realize it then, but my friends and I were playing with some amazing players.”
After school most days, Kelly would go to the local YMCA to work on his hoop dreams. However, the basketball gods had other plans for the young Brendan. Then again, maybe it was the return of Halley’s Comet. Either way, he soon discovered a new talent through a program called competitive speech, or nationally known as forensics.
“In middle school, I did my first competition, and I performed Hal Holbrook’s Mark Twain one-man show,” Kelly said. “I made it to the final round. The audience was mostly full of parents. I’m two minutes into the performance and everyone laughs at a line I delivered. They laughed in the most organic way that human beings laugh. That was the first time as a young person where I connected with an audience. It was the first time I was doing something I loved where I made a connection with something inside of them. The intention was to do just that, but I didn’t quite realize it at the moment.
“Up until that time in my life, I thought selfishly—to speak and say something out loud was for me,” continued Kelly. “However, at that moment it was so clear in my mind. I remember like it was yesterday. Speaking is for the audience. It is not about the speaker. It was so clear as I watched other performers who didn’t seem to connect with their audience. That’s when I realized they weren’t performing for the audience. They were performing for themselves. And I realized if it’s not for the audience, then what’s the point of saying it aloud?”
That realization fueled everything for Kelly, and he fell in love with speech and debate. But he also knew there was still a lot of work to be done if he was to be of service to any future audiences.
Although Kelly still loved basketball (he continued to play until an injury sidelined his career later in high school), he began to realize through the help of others his future success belonged in the area of argumentation debate and oral interpretation of literature more than passing, dribbling and shooting.
Isaac Newton once said, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”
As Kelly entered high school, his fate would take a new turn through the guidance of mentors who took an interest in him.
“My high school teacher Phyllis Minor oversaw the competitive speech program, and I still stay in touch with her. She provided me the freedom to discover the person who was going to mentor me—my father’s older brother—my Uncle R.J.
“Uncle R.J. is a brilliant, brilliant person with a phenomenal mind,” said Kelly. “He graduated from Notre Dame. Studied at Oxford. He’s fluent in 20 languages. He once ran for political office. He was a very successful financial professional until his retirement. He never stops studying. He studies literature. He studies history. I was drawn to that because that’s how I approached my own life.
“In high school when I began competing in oral interpretation of literature where you would take a story, a play, a poem and bring it to life through individual performance, my Uncle R.J. started to tutor me,” continued Kelly. “Although he was very busy with his career, he took time with me in his home study, surrounded by almost two stories of bookshelves. He taught me how to read and study in a whole new way. He taught me about interpretation to literature at a depth I don’t know I would have ever experienced without him. If there is any one human being that I credit for lighting that fire that’s never gone out—it’s him. There’s a difference between being inspired and being mentored. He was a very intimate mentor for me.”
Uncle R.J.’s mentoring paid off as Kelly had a lot of success competing in high school and eventually becoming the state champion. As a result of his achievements, Kelly was recruited to several colleges and eventually chose Eastern Michigan, which was known as one of the best programs in the country for competitive speech.
As he moved to his next phase in life, little did he know a sign would lead to much more.
It wasn’t a sign from the universe that spiritualists seek in nature on a path to enlightenment. It was a sign that read “Group 12.” Little did he realize at the time that the girl who would be holding the sign would one day become his bride.
