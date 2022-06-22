Editor's Note: This is the conclusion of the two-part series featuring University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly.
She welcomed him with a smile.
After Brendan Kelly arrived as a freshman on the campus of Eastern Michigan University, he checked into his new quarters, hugged his parents and walked across campus to orientation. He looked for someone holding a sign for Group 12.
His orientation leader, the long blonde-haired Tressa Mishler, welcomed Kelly to her group grinning from ear-to-ear.
“She told me she recognized my name from speech competitions while in high school,” he said. “Our hometowns were only 35 miles apart. And the more we talked, the more we made a connection.”
They didn’t start dating right away. For the next few months, Brendan and Tressa’s friendship continued to grow as both competed on the collegiate level in speech. Along with their teammates, they bonded throughout 22 weeks of the year traveling from college town to college town winning competitions.
“Those competitions took a lot of endurance,” said Kelly. “For example, you’re driving 13 hours to some university. You arrive at midnight. You’re out of bed at 5:30 a.m. You’re competing by 8 a.m., and you compete straight through until the evening and then repeat again the next day before making the drive back and getting to your dorm room at 3 a.m. and going back to class on Monday.”
The long hours and fast pace would eventually serve as great training for a future university president—and perhaps a future university first lady.
“Tressa and I were both dating someone else at the time and then we had this nexus moment in December of my freshman year,” Kelly said. “She cut her hair and dyed it red. I was quite taken, and both of us had ended the relationships we were in. We both normally hung out together with a group, so one night she called a friend on her way back home from her parents’ house to see if they wanted to get together, but that friend wasn’t available. So, she called me next and my response was enthusiastically, “Yes! Fantastic! Let’s get together right now!”
That evening would kickstart a friendship that eventually led to becoming husband and wife.
“I was not quite even 20 years old when we first started dating,” said Kelly. “So, we’ve grown up together. I’ve always said my wife and my girlfriend are the same person. We never stopped dating. We’ve gone through the intensity of competing in college and working on the side while completing our doctorate degrees. Being successful in the classroom set the stage for our lives.”
On June 21, 1997, Brendan and Tressa married. Following graduation, the two continued their studies at Eastern Michigan earning master’s degrees in Communication/Rhetoric before moving on to Wayne State University to complete their doctorates. At this point, Kelly had already started putting his undergraduate degree in public relations into motion by doing communications work on the side.
“A friend of mine and I started a new consultancy,” said Kelly. “That’s what I wanted to do. We wanted to do professional public relations and advocacy, and I started getting interested in political communication. So, I go on to Wayne State’s incredible doctoral program in political communication.”
Led by two of the country’s top scholars, Kelly started his doctorate there while working full time. From this point, Kelly was receiving offers from advertising firms in Detroit. However, another opportunity awaited him in a different field.
“At the same time, I got a great offer from a university that would give me the ability to coach students and teach in the classroom,” said Kelly. “In the advertising world, I was offered to go into account strategic planning for some national accounts.
“My offers were two different worlds,” he continued. “On one hand, I could earn a large salary in advertising or a much lower payout on the academic side. Tressa was pregnant with our first child, so I was scared to death that we wouldn't be able to afford to live on the academic side.”
All of that changed when Brendan returned to the car where Tressa was waiting on him, and she asked him if he received an offer.
“It was a watershed moment as I told Tressa I received an offer, and then I laughed because the payout in the advertising world was going to be three times as much,” said Kelly. “But she knew that wasn’t really my top choice. That’s when she said, ‘You will be more satisfied with your life if you do the work in academics.’”
Kelly learned quickly a life in academics would also allow him to pursue both of his passions.
“I got to do a lot of consulting work and continued to do communications work on some political campaign strategies while also serving as the assistant director for Eastern Michigan’s speech/debate program,” he said.
Eventually, Kelly was charged with leading the program, and after succeeding as a classroom teacher for nine years–it was off to races from there. Eventually, he would receive a phone call that would change the direction of his career–and leave his home state of Michigan as he accepted the role as the University of West Florida’s Director of Forensics.
Within five years, he guided the program to becoming one of the top 20 in the United States.
“While I was at the University of West Florida, I accepted an offer to become a department chair,” he said. “As I worked closely with the president, I became more intrigued in that area. That led to the president calling me and offering the job as vice president for university advancement. I consulted with Tressa because I knew this would lead us to one day moving again.”
Next stop—the University of South Carolina Upstate as chancellor.
“Tressa and I have a belief that if I'm going to take a job, WE are going to take a job because she’s just as much in service as I am—only in a different way,” said Kelly.
Kelly took the challenge in Spartanburg and led the charge to grow the university by 10 percent while he was there.
“It was a fast-growing area with lots of energy,” said Kelly.
It wouldn’t take long as Kelly received another offer to uproot his family again and move south for a limited appointment as the interim president of the University of South Carolina in Columbia. One of his final tasks as his term ended at the beginning of 2020 was to fly to China and speak to a group of 8,000 students and guests at one of China’s top schools.
“The speech was given a week before the world learned about the first emergence of COVID, and here I was, of all places, in China,” he said. “Little did I realize at that moment how much our world was about to change.”
Upon his return back home, Kelly’s term was coming to an end and, once again, his phone was ringing—only now it was time for him to “Go West.” He accepted an offer to become the new president at the University of West Georgia.
“I assumed the role in March 2020, and we were closed,” said Kelly. “Due to the pandemic, there were no students on campus and all of the employees had been sent home.”
The world was in mass confusion.
“Professionally, it was the most challenging set of circumstances,” he said. “The first year was just managing crises and having to accept some very harsh realities. We had a major budget cut six weeks after I got here. When the world shut down for the pandemic—I don’t think everybody recognized and I still don’t think most people have come to terms with it—but everything changed that day. It’s never going back to what it was. It’s going to be a new thing.
“For universities, everything had changed years ago, but we were the only people who weren’t accepting that,” he said. “So, for the University of West Georgia, we had to pivot at a rate much quicker and we had to accept some very important realities early as a result of the pandemic because the economy of higher education fundamentally changed that day. And that work is not done. That’s going to last for another few years until it shakes out.”
The pandemic made it difficult for anyone to move to a community like Carrollton because it was a time when newcomers didn’t have the opportunity to go out and meet people due to the shutdown. However, it wasn’t all bad as it freed Kelly the time and space to work on the university’s long-term strategic plan.
Kelly was able to lead a group consisting of faculty, staff and other colleagues with the steering process of leaning into a new vision and the type of experience someone should have coming to the University of West Georgia.
“You’ll see in the strategic plan where belongingness, connectedness and mentoring are at the front end,” said Kelly. “Like having someone similar to my Uncle R.J. taking the quality time to care and guide me, I want our students to have a similar experience. We call it the Big Six. It’s very focused on what type of experience students should have.
“We’re going to worry less about ourselves, and we’re going to make certain that we fundamentally put all of these things that are going to be important to the people we’re in service to first,” continued Kelly. “When I reflect on that, I think that’s some of the best work that we’ve ever done because we dialed into where the world was going to land before it ever knew it was going to land there. That's what we’re experiencing now as things have opened back up and people are gathering again. That discovery is going to pay off for us for years to come, and I think it’s going to make better communities in America for years to come despite all of the dissension and conflict. People realize we need each other.”
As the world has opened up, the Kellys are finally having the opportunity to become more ingrained as citizens of Carrollton.
“We have met so many wonderful people since moving here,” said Kelly. “Carrollton is truly a special place. I was told by others that once you move here and become part of the community, it’s hard to want to go somewhere else, and that is certainly how we feel now.”
The Kelly family has settled into the community as 22-year-old daughter Bree has moved here to work with the Tanner Foundation, and their youngest son Kieran is a rising junior at Carrollton High School. Their middle son Liam chose to defer college for one year and joined the National Guard following his graduation from Carrollton High where he studied military intelligence at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. Recently, Liam moved back to Carrollton and is attending the University of West Georgia pursuing his studies in economics and criminology.
“We’ve moved a lot the last few years, and that has made the five of us very close,” said Kelly. “There’s a tremendous resilience in each of them. They know how to adapt. My youngest son said to me after I told him we were moving to Carrollton, ‘Just make one promise, Dad—I want to graduate from the high school I started.’”
Josh Chapman, who serves on the University of West Georgia Foundation Board of Trustees, said Dr. Kelly is a first-class leader whose heart and intelligence guide his decisions.
“I’ve been very impressed with Dr. Kelly since I started working with him as a member of the University of West Georgia Foundation Board of Trustees,” said Chapman. “First of all, his connectedness to students is phenomenal. I’ve never seen a university president who’s as involved with his students as Dr. Kelly. He gets to know them, calls them by name and genuinely wants to help them be all they can be. Secondly, I love how he carries a little notebook and pulls it out any time he hears a good idea. He not only writes down the idea, he’s a doer who takes action. He’s open to change. He wants to make things better in a changing world—especially in the academic world.”
Dr. Brendan Kelly now walks in the shoes of past presidents, leading the charge of our local university. There’s an old song popularized in the 1970s that says, “It only takes a spark to get a fire going. And soon all of those around can warm up in its glow.”
And that’s exactly what Kelly wants to do. He wants to help every single student succeed not only in the classroom but in life. He wants to lead with the time, the love and the attention in a way his parents, his teachers, his wife, his children and his Uncle R.J. have guided him.
He wants to light a spark in others. He wants to pass it on.
