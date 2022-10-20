Feel like walkin’ in a winter wonderland this holiday season? You’re in luck, as the University of West Georgia will host the inaugural Winter West Wonderland from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
This community event — free and open to everyone — will feature numerous opportunities to get in the holiday spirit, including lighted displays of student-built sculptures, a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Kris Kringle and Winter Wolfie.
“We are excited to host this event to both showcase the incredible work of our students and invite the community onto our campus for evenings of holiday fun and engagement,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. “We look forward to having families from across the West Georgia region and beyond join us on campus to catch a glimpse of what UWG offers the students and communities we serve.”
Activities to be on offer at Winter West Wonderland include:
Light sculptures designed and crafted by UWG art and computer science students
Performances of songs and readings from winter holidays around the world by UWG music and theatre students
Performances of holiday-themed shows — “Most Incredible Christmas” and “One Christmas Night in Memphis” — at the Townsend Center for the Performing Arts (Tuesday and Thursday only; additional cost; tickets available at townsendcenter.org)
Visits and photos with Santa Claus and Winter Wolfie, hosted by UWG Alumni and Constituent Engagement (additional cost)
A cookie-decorating demonstration with a take-home decorating kit (additional costs)
Do-it-yourself holiday crafts (additional cost)
Holiday market with more than a dozen vendors selling arts, crafts, and other products
A donation point for Toys for Tots (in partnership with Southwire) and non-perishable food and hygiene items to UWG’s Center for Integrative Wellness to support students on campus
Dining options available nightly, including dining experiences coinciding with Townsend Center performances
Holiday movie screenings in Love Valley (VIP packages at an additional cost).
UWG will host Winter West Wonderland from Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, from 4:30-9 p.m. each evening. Parking will be available at the Campus Center at 302 West Georgia Drive and the UWG Bookstore at 301 West Georgia Drive.
Bring your friends and family to UWG to join the Winter West Wonderland fun!
