GO WINTER

Feel like walkin’ in a winter wonderland this holiday season? You’re in luck, as the University of West Georgia will host the inaugural Winter West Wonderland from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

This community event — free and open to everyone — will feature numerous opportunities to get in the holiday spirit, including lighted displays of student-built sculptures, a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Kris Kringle and Winter Wolfie.

