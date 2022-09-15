All was right in Roopville and throughout the rest of the South, as college football fans prepared for our first Saturday afternoon of football. I, for one, comm- enced my pre- game prepar- ations with a solemn- ity that would befit the crowning of King Charles III: I took not just one knee, but two knees to repeat some serious Hail Mary’s and Glory ‘Bees,’ praying that our Heavenly Father would favorably look upon my Georgia Tech by dang Yellow Jackets such that they would be victorious as they suited up to take on the Catamounts of Western Carolina.
Don’t laugh at my disposition. I am full apprised of who won the national championship last year. I’ve had it up to my faceguard with all the barbaric yelping and barking and general tomfoolery that come from a typical Bulldog fan.
For about as long as George P. Burdell has been enrolled at our grand North Avenue institution, I have spent many a long-suffering football season desperately clinging to the thinnest shreds of hope, mostly to see those transparent shreds torn hither and thither. And when those shreds dissolve into oblivion, there is always a yapping Bulldog around the proverbial corner, pointing and barking at me.
The absolute audacity is astounding, I tell you.
Admittedly, my beloved Yellow Jackets are currently buzzing through a bit of a rough patch not seen since the Bill Lewis-led days of the ‘90’s. Despite all adversity, we still take the high road, a most noble feat that can’t be shared by a certain fandom of a team from Athens, according to my lifelong friend, J. Brodie.
With white and gold coursing through his veins, recently reminiscing at The Varsity over a couple of chili dogs, some rings, and two F.O’s, J. Brodie vividly recalled the immediate aftermath of last year’s pre-Thanksgiving Day tilt between our sacred Jackets and the mangy mutts:
“Well, I don’t have long. I’ve double-parked my Volvo out front. A lot on my mind. But, yeah, we lost that day; at least I was surrounded by classy people. On the memory of our beloved Coach John Heisman, I have never encountered a worse group of fans than those wearing the red and black. Literally watched a donnybrook before the game between two ‘em. Got barked at the whole time. Barked, I say! Grown men literally taking time out of their Saturday to bark at human beings. Disgusting. Some of the invectives hurled my way aren’t fit for print!” His normally steady hand was shaking as it combed through his meticulously-groomed salt-and-pepper goatee.
“Lord, have mercy,” I told him, making the sign of the cross.
“Yes. Lord, have mercy. It’s this kind of behavior that caused ‘em to demolish The Varsity in Athens last Summer. I call it divine intervention, with Coach Alexander and Coach Dodd interceding on our behalf,” J. Brodie reverently added.
“Indeed,” I said, again crossing myself.
“Of course, what do you expect from a fan base that can’t cipher numbers,” J. Brodie exclaimed, between a couple of tugs at the straw in his F.O.
I had to pause between bites of my chili dog to inquire whether ol’ J. Brodie was referring to those two victories in ’43 and ’44 they refuse to acknowledge, or the fact that we hold more national championships, but I digress.
Brodie continued, “I barely escaped with my life, I tell you! The audacity of those mongrels and their shenanigans desecrating our hallowed Bobby Dodd. Good thing I travel with my smelling salts.”
Wrapping up our Varsity feast with a couple of peach pies, I mentioned the moniker that defines the rivalry between our boys from the Flats and that Athens team.
“Clean, old-fashioned hate my eye teeth!” J. Brodie exclaimed, his gold flat cap, usually resting gently on his noggin, was now slightly askew. “It’s not ‘clean’ in the least. Their actions are as filthy as, well, a cursed bulldog’s hind quarters!”
The old chap has never been one to mince his words.
“And don’t get me started on that Dooley fellow and what he personally said to me after our Jackets tied the Irish back in November of ’80…” His brown eyes watering, welling up with hate that was neither “clean” nor “old-fashioned.”
Normally a somewhat reserved fellow, Brodie’s drawers were obviously wadded.
I don’t know if it were those accursed four-legged dawgs that riled his disposition, or if it were the recently-downed ones smothered in glorious Varsity chili.
“And they can take that ‘Glory, glory’ and all that and stick [redacted]!!!”
Like my friend, J. Brodie, who has white and gold coursing through his veins, said earlier: Some things aren’t fit to print.
