All was right in Roopville and throughout the rest of the South, as college football fans prepared for our first Saturday afternoon of football. I, for one, comm- enced my pre- game prepar- ations with a solemn- ity that would befit the crowning of King Charles III: I took not just one knee, but two knees to repeat some serious Hail Mary’s and Glory ‘Bees,’ praying that our Heavenly Father would favorably look upon my Georgia Tech by dang Yellow Jackets such that they would be victorious as they suited up to take on the Catamounts of Western Carolina.

Don’t laugh at my disposition. I am full apprised of who won the national championship last year. I’ve had it up to my faceguard with all the barbaric yelping and barking and general tomfoolery that come from a typical Bulldog fan.

