Gloriajean Mary Penny, 78 of Bremen passed away on Aug. 21, 2023 in a healthcare facility.

Aunt Bea, as she was so very lovingly known, was a true treasure. We will always remember her kind heart and love for crafting. She was born on May 24, 1945, in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is the daughter of the late Gloria Battista Penny and Harold Arthur Penny.

To send flowers to the family of Gloriajean Penny, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 26
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 26, 2023
12:00PM-4:00PM
Francom Family Residence
1211 Bridle Walk
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.