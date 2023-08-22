BOWDON - QB Kyler McGrinn - Rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown and passed for two touchdowns in a 21-20 loss to Manchester.

BREMEN - QB Carson Kimball - Punched in two quarterback sneak touchdowns and had multiple completions in a 24-0 win over Heard County.

CENTRAL - QB JR Harris - Passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in the first half before Central subbed in their JV players in a 50-12 win over Redan.

CARROLLTON - RB Kimauri Farmer - Stepped in for an injured Bryce Hicks and rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-34 loss to Langston Hughes.

TEMPLE - RB Jace Glenn - Rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns and added 26 receiving yards in a 57-6 win over Pike County.

Vote

View Results