Gloria Stanley Couch

Gloria Stanley Couch, 76, of Carrollton, closed her eyes in death to this life and opened them to the face of Jesus on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

She was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Tifton, to the late Grover Stanley and Dorothy Watson. 

To send flowers to the family of Gloria Couch, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
5:30PM-9:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 16
Service
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N Hwy 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos