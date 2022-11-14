Gloria Stanley Couch, 76, of Carrollton, closed her eyes in death to this life and opened them to the face of Jesus on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
She was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Tifton, to the late Grover Stanley and Dorothy Watson.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Vicki Stanley.
Her marriage began with her flying to her new husband, who was stationed in France. She then followed him for forty years as a pastor's wife, serving alongside him at churches in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
She loved Jesus and that was most evident by her love she showed for people. She was a gracious homemaker, and it was guaranteed that you did not leave her home hungry. Her love for Jesus was carried over into her love for the twinkling sparkle of Christmas. But it was her grandchildren that made her heart complete she loved and adored all eight of them.
She leaves behind her husband of 58 1/2 years, David; sons and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Janet Couch of Bremen, Darren Couch of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Chad Taylor of Buchanan; and brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Polly Stanley; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Robert Zimpelman, Leah and Corey Huffman, Andrew and Heather Couch, Nathan and Rosie Brorsen, Daniel Brorsen, Bethany Couch, Elijah Brorsen, and Anna Elizabeth Brorsen. She was thrilled to welcome her first great-granddaughter, Presley Couch, who shared her birthday.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating and Mr. Chad Taylor providing the eulogy. Music will be rendered by Pastor Bryant Turner.
Interment will follow in the Bremen City Cemetery with Andrew Couch, Nathan Brorsen, Daniel Brorsen, Elijah Brorsen, Jeremy Couch and Paul Bond serving as pallbearers. Darren Thomas and Tony Verioti will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from 5:30-9 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at http://www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin Hightower has charge of the arrangements.
