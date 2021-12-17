Gloria Jean Russell, 70, of Roanoke, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 23, 1951, daughter of the late Emeris Buck Brand and Evelyn Jean Robinson. Mrs. Russell was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Roanoke.
Survivors include her husband, Walter James Russell Jr., of Roanoke; a daughter, Shelley Gates (Scott), of Roanoke; a son, Walter James Russell III, (Becky), of Newnan; a brother, Michael Ricky Brand (Mary), of St. Simons Island; four grandchildren, Walter James Russell IV, Abby Russell, Katlyn Wilson and Emily Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Walt Russell and Aria Russell.
Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Mr. Terry Harper and Bro. Scott Whaley officiating. Scott Gates, Joey Truitt, Chris Smith, Mark Benefield, Scott Greene and Ronnie Clark will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Waco.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Waco, Georgia.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.