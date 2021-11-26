Gloria Aline Terrell Doyle, age 83, of LaGrange, passed away on November 26, 2021 after a lengthy illness spending her final days in the care of WellStar West Georgia Hospice, surrounded by those nearest and dearest to her. She was born on October 3, 1938 to the late Thomas Nedom Terrell and Leethie Adell Ward Terrell in Carroll County, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters. She worked at Highland Country Club before she retired. Ms. Doyle loved to watch movies spending time with her family watching the grandchildren play. She also loved her animals and always cared for them. She was a very loving person and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her children, Denise Wood (Alan), Susan Chatterton (Mike), Lisa Julian (David), Chris Hudgins (Ilene), Kay Hudgins, and Malora Hudgins; thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will have visitation on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 706-884-5626.
Service information
Nov 28
First Visitation
Sunday, November 28, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill Street, LaGrange
506 Hill Street
LaGrange, GA 30240
506 Hill Street
LaGrange, GA 30240
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Nov 28
Service
Sunday, November 28, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill Street, LaGrange
506 Hill Street
LaGrange, GA 30240
506 Hill Street
LaGrange, GA 30240
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
