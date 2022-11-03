During the Carroll County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, representatives from Glock, Inc., a Georgia corporation, were present to speak on their rezoning request to ultimately develop a Public Safety Training Center in the Whitesburg area.

The applicant, Glock, submitted a request to rezone a portion of tax parcels 196-0015 and 203-0004, which is approximately 385 acres out of the larger 4,000 plus acre combined tracts from agricultural to industrial along with a conditional use permit. The location of the property to be rezoned is fronted by Jones Mill Road, Hutcheson Ferry Road, West Carroll Road, McLarty Road and Highway 5.

