For the second year in a row, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters made their way to Carrollton to perform at the University of West Georgia’s Coliseum.
According to Matt Cooke — assistant athletic director for Events, Marketing, and Media Services —t his is the fourth time that the Globetrotters have performed at the Coliseum in its full history, and there are several reasons why the group has begun to consistently choose this local venue.
“The Coliseum is a great location. It’s the largest facility between Birmingham and Atlanta. It’s really, really accessible to a lot of people,” Cooke said. “I think there’s four-hundred thousand people they can pull from within the Carroll County area.”
Cooke said they have had positive feedback from the Globetrotters about the venue in the past.
“It’s really well laid out for them to be able to bring all of their equipment,” he said of the Coliseum. “They enjoy coming to Carrollton. Carrollton is a very strong economic area and a place where there’s a lot of people with a lot of money to spend, and, I mean, that’s the name of the game for the Globetrotters.”
Cooke said the University did not stand to make any profit from the event outside of renting out the facility, but nonetheless, the partnership is mutually beneficial.
Said Cooke, “They’re wanting to sell tickets, and we want to help them sell tickets, so it’s a great partnership.”
And Cooke was especially excited for the Globetrotters to return to UWG this year because of his personal experience seeing the group when he was younger.
“I grew up in North Carolina, and my mother was in charge of events at the Smith Center at the University of North Carolina. I actually got to see the Globetrotters there when I was a kid,” he said. “When you’ve grown up with that and you’ve seen how they’ve been over the years, it’s just so cool to have them in your facility.”
The Globetrotters have several different teams that they take on their tours, but UWG got to see the number-one squad on Monday night.
The next stops for the Globetrotters in the state of Georgia will be in Albany at the Albany Civic Center and in Augusta at the James Brown Arena. Both are scheduled for today, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
