Glennis Todd Story, 79, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Born and raised in Veal, Georgia, Mrs. Story lived in Marietta for many years before moving to Dallas in 2006. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from West Georgia College. She retired as a teacher with the Cobb County School District after 30 years, with 27 years of employment at Wheeler High School.
She was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association, the ADK Sorority, and of North Metro Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Todd and Glenn Todd, and a brother, Ronald Todd.
Survivors include: husband, C.W. Story, Jr.; two children, Greg (Janet) Story, Dallas, and Valerie (Jay) NeeSmith, Marietta, Georgia; brother, Kerry Todd, Bowdon, Georgia; five grandchildren, Ashley Crouch, Cumming, Georgia, Michael Brown, Dallas, Jessica Nantz, Franklin, Virginia, Jacob NeeSmith, Marietta, and Kayla NeeSmith, Marietta; three great-grandchildren, Addison Crouch and Cooper Crouch, both of Cumming, and Adalynn Nantz, Franklin; and one great-granddaughter on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glennis Story’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society @ www.lls.org.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.