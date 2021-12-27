Mr. Glenn Harold Hyatt, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on December 23, 2021. He was 96.
Mr. Hyatt was born on October 16, 1925 in Ranburne to the late P.W. and Alice Pirkle Hyatt. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II. During the war, he was on the spearhead of Patton’s Army and, with just small groups of fellow soldiers, would scout ahead to locate enemy forces and to warn those following of forthcoming danger. After the war, he came home and began a career that ended as a welder at Trent Tube. He also operated a shoe shop out of his home. A man of faith, Mr. Hyatt was a devoted member of Ranburne First Baptist Church. He was blessed with a family that he loved, and they loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maynelle Hyatt; his siblings, Roy Hyatt, Daisy Jordan, and Julia Hyatt; his daughter, Wanda Sue Hyatt; and his great-great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Ward.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jennie Lee Hyatt; his children, Judy (Charles) Davenport, Bruce (Lura) Hyatt, Garry (Elaine) Hyatt, Peggy (Max) Crook, Gail Bowers, Debbie (Bobby) Johnson, and Greg (Karen) Bowers; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. James Benefield and Bro. Darryl Robinson will officiate and Mr. Hyatt’s granddaughter, Tanya Janey, will offer a eulogy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Dearman, Timmy Hyatt, Marty Hyatt, Tyler Hyatt, Todd Crook, and Joey Crook. Prior to the services on Tuesday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
