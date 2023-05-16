Glenn Elzie Folds

Mr. Glenn Elzie Folds, Sr., age 77, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Mr. Folds was born on August 21, 1945 in Carroll County, Ga, the son of the late Cecil Lamar Folds and Minnie Lee Strickland Folds. He owned and operated Southside Plumbing Company and was of the Baptist faith.

