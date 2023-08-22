Memorial services for Glenn Edwin Brooks, Jr., age 85, of Lineville will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST at Sweet Home Methodist Church at 1175 County Road 105, Lafayette, Alabama, with Pastor Nannette Brooks officiating.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at the church on Saturday after services have ended.

