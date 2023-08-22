Memorial services for Glenn Edwin Brooks, Jr., age 85, of Lineville will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST at Sweet Home Methodist Church at 1175 County Road 105, Lafayette, Alabama, with Pastor Nannette Brooks officiating.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at the church on Saturday after services have ended.
Mr. Brooks passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Gerber Brooks of Lineville; two sons, Jeff Brooks (Melissa) of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and David Brooks (Cindy) of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; three daughters, Sylvia Melotte (Jim) of Dallas, Georgia, Jackie Davidson (Dino Antonelli) of Monticello, Indiana, and Kathi Mullins (Don) of Woodstock, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Kristin Brooks, Ashley Orbann, Brandon Brooks, Justin Melotte, Samantha Mitchell Nick Melotte, Jessica Clark, Kelli White, and Chris Burch; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jim Brooks, Sr., (Lynne) of Richmond, California, and Joe Brooks (Bonnie) of Winder, Georgia.
An Atlanta, Georgia native, Mr. Brooks was born on Aug. 19, 1938, the son of Glenn Edwin Brooks, Sr., and Ruby Aileen Brown Brooks. He was Baptist by faith and was a United States Navy veteran. Mr. Brooks graduated from Georgia Tech and worked as an engineer for General Motors, Southwire, and Davidson Rubber Co. before retiring. He also worked as a Professor Emeritus at Southern Tech. Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig Davidson; and a granddaughter, Taylor Brooks.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter at 104 Animal Shelter Road, Wedowee, AL 36278, or Taylor Brooks Foundation at P.O. Box 4421, Gulf Shores, AL 36547.
To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.