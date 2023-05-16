Mr. Glenn Elzie Folds, Sr., age 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Mr. Folds was born on August 21, 1945 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Cecil Lamar Folds and Minnie Lee Strickland Folds. He owned and operated Southside Plumbing Company and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Pansy S. Folds; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn E. and Angela Folds, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and John Jordan; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Suzanne Folds; grandchildren, Ian Folds, Matt Jordan, Alison Nicole (Jordon Hallmark) Jordan, Skye Folds, Zach Folds; great grandchildren, Delilah Jordan, Jayden Jordan; sisters, Hildred (Ralph) Griffin, Inez Richardson; half-brother, Richard Folds; half-sister, Anita Manus; half-brother, Jeff (Wanda) Folds; sisters-in-law, Dianne Steele, Tammy Stallings; foster sister, Pat Shope Dixon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and foster parents, AA (Papa) and (Mama) Dot Burdette, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Genell Head, Lamar Folds, Anne Gray, Grace Phillips, John C. Stallings; foster sister, Hilda Anne Buchanan; and foster brother, Doyle Shope.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5 pm to 9 pm.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
