Glenn David Novak, age 76, of Carrolton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Glenn was born in Berwyn, Illinois on August 5, 1947, the son of the late Frank J. Novak and Suzanne P. Durling Novak.
Academically, Glenn was always an over-achiever and a leader. His parents valued and encouraged education. Glenn was a first-generation college graduate. His father immigrated to the United States via Ellis Island from the former country of Czechoslovakia (Bohemia). Glenn earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Dramatic Arts and served as the valedictorian for his class at Elmhurst College in Illinois. He earned his Master of Arts in Communication Studies and his Doctorate in Education in Instructional Technology at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL.
Glenn was employed at the University of West Georgia for nearly 30 years in many capacities-Professor, Department Head, and Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences. But, he really enjoyed teaching and being with the students the most.
Glenn volunteered and served his country in the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Glenn lived his life “Lost in the 50’s”. He loved old juke boxes, music, pinball games, neon and nostalgia. His dream was to display all his “stuff” and create a 50’s room in our home which we did once we both retired. He delighted in cranking up the juke box and having family and friends enjoy all the games. A lot of smiles, laughter and good memories for everyone who came. Glenn was a fun-loving guy and an incredible friend to others “Lost in the Fifties”.
He also had a passion for antique cars. A 1939 Buick Special caught his eye on the flight line at Craig Air Force Base where he was stationed as an Air Traffic Controller in 1971. That Buick led to a lifelong hobby with cars-mostly Buicks, but he loved them ALL! Glenn was active in several car clubs and we have made countless friends across the country going to shows and tours throughout the years. He loved reading and learning about cars and loved to share his knowledge with people. Glenn was happiest driving or as he put it “exercising” one of his prized automobiles.
Glenn was a devoted husband and is survived by Deborah Novak, his loving wife of nearly 47 years; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Kathleen Murr of OH; sisters-in-law, Donna Spizzirri of Georgia, Kathryn (Jerry) Dillard of AZ; brothers-in-law, Eugene Spizzirri, Peter (Betsy) Spizzirri of Montana, Hank (Alicia) Spizzirri of Alabama, Andrew (Amy) Spizzirri of Illinois. Glenn was a wonderful uncle to numerous beloved nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews. Glenn recently became a born again Christian.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers consider giving to the Roy Richards Cancer Center, Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton, GA or Trinka Davis Veterans Village, Carrollton, GA
