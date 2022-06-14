Glenda Hammock

Glenda Fay Hammock, 65 of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Glenda was born
in Carrollton, on
Aug. 5, 1956, the daughter of Gwen McGuire Hammock and the late Marion
F. Hammock.
Glenda had a long and rewarding career in nursing. She started as a candy striper, then became a licensed practical nurse and she continued her education obtaining her Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
In 2017, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. Glenda retired after 43 years of service with Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Gwen M. Hammock of Carrollton; sister, Thelma H. (Roger) Carter of Prattville, Alabama; sister, Rebecca H. (Rod) Sullivan of Carrollton, her twin sister and best friend, Brenda K. Hammock of Carrollton; brother, Mark J. (Margie) Hammock of
Heflin, Alabama;
and several nieces
and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Owenby and the Rev. Bob Mayer officiating.
Pallbearers will be Justin Hammock, Jacob Rocker, Jim Rocker, Michael Carter, Dalton McLeroy, Chip Sullivan and Dalyn Rivers. Honorary pallbearers will be her former nursing co-workers.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Joel McLeroy officiating.
Flowers are accepted or you may make a memorial contribution in Glenda’s memory
to a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
