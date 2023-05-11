Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School has been named a National STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education, making a total of 14 Carroll County Schools campuses with the distinction.
NISE-certified STEM campuses have implemented 21st-century learning and strategies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics that transform school culture and maximize student achievement. Only 2 percent of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified.
In addition to GHES becoming a NISE National STEM Campus, three GHES teachers also earned their individual STEM certification, including Caroline Bruce, Tanika Thompson and Tina Thompson.
Also, Principal Cecelia Brown and Assistant Principal Erika Keel are now National STEM certified administrators.
“STEM education is a priority in Carroll County,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “We emphasize future-focused thinking and skills at all of our schools, and STEM concepts are a great way to teach students to be goal oriented and have a growth mindset. STEM practices are a strong foundation to create lifelong learners.”
Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School is also district STEM certified, under a process only three school systems in Georgia utilize. Eighteen Carroll County Schools campuses have district STEM certification.
“Glanton-Hindsman is incredibly proud to be recognized as a National STEM School! This recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teachers to provide a premier learning environment,” Principal Cecelia Brown said.
“Future focused instruction that helps students display a growth mindset while utilizing creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication skills is essential to an engaging classroom setting. The integration of STEM ensures our students will be successful 21st century learners while we remain committed to positively changing lives,” explained Brown.
Carroll County Schools continues to be a leader in STEM education with 18 District STEM certified schools, 14 Nationally STEM certified schools, and 1 Internationally STEM certified elementary school.
Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
