Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School has been named a National STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education, making a total of 14 Carroll County Schools campuses with the distinction.

NISE-certified STEM campuses have implemented 21st-century learning and strategies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics that transform school culture and maximize student achievement. Only 2 percent of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified.

