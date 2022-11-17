Glanton-Hindsman Elementary continued their Thanksgiving Food Drive this year by setting a new record of over 70 Thanksgiving meals being provided to families in their community.
Sarah Radvansky, school counselor, headed up this year's efforts. Students participated in a grade level competition with canned and boxed sides. In addition, Glanton-Hindsman families, staff and community members rallied together to provide turkeys.
Cecelia Brown, Glanton Hindsman Principal, shared this years contributions are a result of the hard work of Mrs. Radvansky, the students and many supporters and friends of Glanton-Hindsman Elementary.
“I am proud of the service work within our school walls and the many individuals who supported our students in their quest to serve those in need in our community. What a beautiful testament to loving our neighbors and coming together for a great cause, during this season of gratitude,” Brown said.
