Sarah Radvansky

Counselor Sarah Radvansky holds donations for the food drive. 

Glanton-Hindsman Elementary continued their Thanksgiving Food Drive this year by setting a new record of over 70 Thanksgiving meals being provided to families in their community.

Sarah Radvansky, school counselor, headed up this year's efforts. Students participated in a grade level competition with canned and boxed sides. In addition, Glanton-Hindsman families, staff and community members rallied together to provide turkeys.

Trending Videos