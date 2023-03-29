Gladys Robinson Agan, 87, of Bremen, passed away on March 29, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Muscadine, Ala, on March 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Herman F. Robinson and Maude Robinson. She retired from the Arrow Company and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Andrew Agan; brothers, Corky Robinson, Walter Robinson, Bobby Robinson, Donnie Robinson, and a sister, Grace McClung.
Survivors include her sisters, Janice Dobbs (Lemoyne) of Bremen and Audrey Williams (Anthony) of Tallapoosa.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home, with Dr. J. Howard Mills officiating. Music will be provided by Ashton Purser. Mark Wood, Micah Wood, Greg Wood, John Yauger, Kevin Creech, and Dave Gust will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
