Gladys Robinson Agan, 87, of Bremen, passed away on March 29, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. She was born in Muscadine, Ala, on March 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Herman F. Robinson and Maude Robinson. She retired from the Arrow Company and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Andrew Agan; brothers, Corky Robinson, Walter Robinson, Bobby Robinson, Donnie Robinson, and a sister, Grace McClung.

Service information

Apr 1
Visitation
Saturday, April 1, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Apr 1
Funeral
Saturday, April 1, 2023
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
