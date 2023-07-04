Mrs. Gladys Velma Patterson, age 80, of Mt. Zion, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 10 til noon.
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
Mrs. Gladys Velma Patterson, age 80, of Mt. Zion, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 10 til noon.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Rev. Chester Pesnell and Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
