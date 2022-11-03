Gladys Luenell McIntosh, 81 of Waco, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born March 15, 1941, in Roanoke, Alabama, daughter of the late George Garfield and Lilly Thompson Akins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4 from 6-9 p.m. (EST) at the funeral home.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Friday, November 4, 2022
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Nov 5
Funeral
Saturday, November 5, 2022
4:00PM
Welcome Home Baptist Church
717 County Road 131
Roanoke, AL 36274
Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
2:00PM-4:00PM
Welcome Home Baptist Church
717 County Road 131
Roanoke, AL 36274
