Gladys Lee Light, 77, of Roopville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Gladys was born on April 23, 1944, to the late Lloyd and Louise Tucker of Bowdon.
She worked at Trintex as a mounting supervisor. She loved working, whether at Trintex or in the garden.
She liked sewing, crafts, and getting into things. She loved her family and friends. She always would say “I don’t have much, but I have family and friends.”
She never wanted anybody to be hungry. She would give half of what she had to anybody she thought needed it. She was a strong woman and a fighter. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a very proud great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a young son, John Timothy Light; her siblings, Opal Tucker, Billy Ray Tucker, George Herman “Buck” Tucker, and his wife, Clara Tucker, Mildred Hall, and Danny Tucker. She was also preceded by her son-in-law, Chris Duncan; her niece, Linda Northcutt; and nephews, Joey Light, and recently, George Tucker Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Stephen “Steve” Light, also known as Poppaw; her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Ken Knight of Carrollton; her grandchildren, Levi and Ethan Duncan, Isabelle and Zack Murdock, and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, Ryeleigh and Simmie Duncan and Tucker Murdock; her sister, Sara “Kitten” Meeks; her sister-in-law, Freda Diane and Richard Culpepper; and her nieces and nephews, Jai Tucker, Donna O’mara, Sandy Cook, Michelle Newton, Gerri Meeks, James and Eva Mae Light, Crystal Ellis, Sarah Hall; and many others on the Light side of the family. She also had many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as a best friend, both of whom took care of each other, Joyce Massengale.
Funeral service will be held at Rainwater Funeral Home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Veal Cemetery.
The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
