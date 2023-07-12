DOUNWS-07-13-23 KNIGHT.jpg

Tickets to Gladys Knight’s Sept. 2 performance at the new GreyStone Amphitheater in Douglasville sold out within an hour of being released Monday.

 Courtesy of City of Douglasville

It appears the city made the right selection to open the new Greystone Amphitheater at the Town Green.

Within an hour of releasing tickets to the Sept. 2 performance of Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight, the event was sold-out.