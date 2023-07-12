It appears the city made the right selection to open the new Greystone Amphitheater at the Town Green.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:20 am
It appears the city made the right selection to open the new Greystone Amphitheater at the Town Green.
Within an hour of releasing tickets to the Sept. 2 performance of Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight, the event was sold-out.
There is also a full waiting list.
“It is very encouraging,” said Samantha Rosado, Assistant Conference Center and Tourism Director Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Tickets were offered free with an online reservation.
Two days before her performance in Douglasville, the 79-year-old “Empress of Soul” will perform in Knoxville, Tenn., at the Tennessee Theatre.
A city news release stated that Knight, an Atlanta native, is expected to “captivate the audience with her timeless hits and unparalleled vocal talent’ in the opening concert at the amphitheater.
On Sept. 9 jazz artist Boney James is booked, and LeAnn Rimes will perform on Sept. 16.
Tickets for the other two acts will be released in the coming weeks.
James tickets will go online July 17 and Rimes on July 24.
Concern goers can start claiming those online tickets starting at 10 a.m. each day of release.
With the first hour of going online, the 2,500 tickets for Knight were claimed.
The remaining tickets are for sponsors.
Rosado said they are expecting about 3,700 concert goers to converge on the downtown area.
The Internet was a buzz when the city first announce the ticket release with many people stated they were booking their tickets.
All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade.
“We it expected this type of excitement with Gladys Knight performing,” Rosado said.
Each of the opening artist have won countless awards throughout their careers.
