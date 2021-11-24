Gladys Kendrix, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 1762 North Highway 27 in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

