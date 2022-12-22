Georgians set a record in donations on this year’s Giving Tuesday by coming together to support non-profits in a year end giving campaign.
With over $29.3 million in donations, collected from more than 190,000 gifts, Georgia Generosity set another giving record for this year’s GaGives on Giving Tuesday campaign, which is an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total, according to Georgia Gives representatives.
Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made through the official GAgives.org platform, contributing $2.79 million to 1,100-plus organizations, per representatives.
“Thanks to the continued generosity of Georgia’s donors, as well as donor-incentivising prize sponsors like Arby's and WestRock, the GAgives movement has raised more than $122.8 million for nonprofits throughout the state since its launch in 2012,” representatives stated in a press release.
As nonprofits worked to reach new donors while contending with the effects of increased demand, rising costs, and resource shortages, ongoing GAgives host Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) once again organized this celebration of giving, bringing together nonprofits, philanthropic and for-profit partners, and individual Georgians for a 30 Days of Georgia Generosity campaign, culminating on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.
With almost 100 Georgia nonprofits taking part for the first time and a record-setting fundraising total, GAgives on Giving Tuesday 2022 was another resounding success, according to GAgives representatives.
Leaderboard and power hour prizes were all determined by the unique number of donors, so that every donation, whether $5 or thousands, would help that donors nonprofit-of-choice earn even more funds. This year also saw a rise in overall leaderboard numbers. The top six performers in last year’s westrock leaderboard, which tallies overall totals for Giving Tuesday, counted 3,952 individual donations and this year the Leaderboard top six totalled 4,502 donors, with the number one organization, FurKids, netting a total of 1,014 donations, according to GAgives representatives.
As for power hours, the top westrock power hour for 2021 inspired $100,300 in donations. The top power hour this year raised $142,902 for Charis Circle. While the minimum online donation through GAgives.org is $5, the average gift made through GAgives.org this year was $127, per representatives.
“From Georgia’s nonprofit workers, who dedicate their professional lives to serving others, to the vast numbers of donors and volunteers across the state, who dedicate their valuable money, time, and talent to supporting nonprofits, Georgia Generosity was on true display in 2022,” GCN President and CEO Karen Beavor said. “While we’re proud to highlight our state’s nonprofits during GAgives on Giving Tuesday, donations can be given through GAgives.org year-round. For those that have yet to give this year, regardless of the size of your donation, we encourage you to share what you can, and help nonprofits continue to support their communities. Which is needed all the more right now, as nonprofits step up to meet the challenges of increased demand, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, staffing and volunteer shortages, and inflation. Now is truly the time to embrace the season of giving and provide added hope in the new year.”
The next Giving Tuesday will be held on Nov. 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.