Georgians set a record in donations on this year’s Giving Tuesday by coming together to support non-profits in a year end giving campaign.

With over $29.3 million in donations, collected from more than 190,000 gifts, Georgia Generosity set another giving record for this year’s GaGives on Giving Tuesday campaign, which is an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total, according to Georgia Gives representatives.

