The Haralson County Recreation Center was abuzz with laughter and conversation Thanksgiving morning. At a large smoker in the parking lot of the Haralson County Recreation Department, men gathered around talking and laughing as they warmed the 25 turkeys they had cooked the day before.
It was a long day said Bill Travis, one of the volunteer smoker chefs.
“We started about 7 o’clock in the morning and got them done about 8 p.m.,” Travis said of the day of cooking on Thanksgiving eve.
But he was back bright and early, and didn’t seem to mind at all.
Inside the kitchen people laughed and joked as they stirred boxed mashed potatoes, sour cream and milk into a creamy Thanksgiving staple. Corn and beans simmered on the stove in huge commercial pots while water splashed at the sink as the dirtied dishes were constantly washed and added back to the rotation.
Can I help? asked a tiny, 3-year-old tugging on the clothes of her mother’s friend while the woman opened can after can of vegetables. She was rewarded with the job of holding the box of cans steady as they were pulled out.
As the volunteers arrived and greeted each other, it seemed just like any other family holiday get together.
“It’s like another family we have,” said Jaleen Ross, a longtime volunteer at the dinner. “It’s just something that we do every Thanksgiving.”
Feed the Sheep Ministries took over the center once again last Thursday to stage its annual Free Turkey Dinner for area residents who otherwise might not celebrate the abundance that Thanksgiving implies.
It was the vision of Melford Glass, who founded Feed the Sheep with his wife, Bernice Glass, more than 20 years ago. Although he died of COVID in 2020, his dream has gone on, carried on by his family and the dozens of volunteers who have made the dinner a Thanksgiving tradition.
Randy Clemmons, a member of The Refuge Church, said this was his worship.
“Some people do it through music, some through preaching and teaching,” Clemmons said. “If I’m helping somebody then I’m pleasing God.”
Dan Spruiell, also a member of The Refuge Church, said it was as much to feed people’s spirits as their bodies.
“These times during the holidays right now, they’re trying times for a lot of people,” Spruiell said. “Depression and loneliness is a big factor right now.”
They need to know that someone cares, he said. His son agreed.
“I’ve been in tough situations myself,” Greg Spruiell said. “So, I’ve seen the impact of stuff like this and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Bernice Glass, said the dinners would be handed out to people as they came but there were also some that were reserved including 125 for the Haralson County Jail and 175 for Cedar Springs Baptist Church in Cedartown. Glass said she always plans for 1,000 dinners, but the last few years there have been leftovers.
Last year, most probably because of COVID, there were just 634 meals served, she said. This year she was hoping for the total to be back up into the 900s. The dinner was still down, though. After the dinner, Bernice Glass said that the volunteers gave out 600 plus meals.
She and her daughter were just glad that the dinner survived their loss last year; and before serving started, they paused to hug each other.
Bernice Glass said the dinner would go on in Melford’s honor and he was remembered as the group gathered to pray.
Jon Ellis thanked God that He had inspired Melford to start the community meal which has become a Thanksgiving tradition for so many.
“What a blessing it is to see people gathered with no other agenda than just to love on other people,” Ellis said.
