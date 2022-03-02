“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever.” — Isaiah 26:3&4A.
We can never avoid strife in the world around you. Look at what is happening In Russia and the Ukraine, and even in these United States.
But with God we can know perfect peace even in turmoil. When we are devoted to Him, our whole attitude is steady and stable. Supported by God’s unchanging love and mighty power, we are not shaken by the surrounding chaos. If you want peace, keep your thoughts on and your trust in God. Be still, God will fight your battle. Keep praying, God will fight your battle.