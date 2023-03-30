I’ve been well-trained at the Coldwater School of Husbandry for Girl Dads just nigh of twenty-five years now. You see, Coldwater is where Myra Beth was raised, and well, she learned from the best to, well, train me. I actually have the certificate to back up this claim, stuffed in my grandmother’s old red back hymnal in between the yellowing pages of He’ll Take Me Through and We’ll Soon Be Done with Troubles and Trials.

Having gone a few rounds once before with the oldest daughter and coming out with just some minor aches and a couple of holes burned into the pockets of my britches, I feel like a highly-trained and well-seasoned girl dad.

