I’ve been well-trained at the Coldwater School of Husbandry for Girl Dads just nigh of twenty-five years now. You see, Coldwater is where Myra Beth was raised, and well, she learned from the best to, well, train me. I actually have the certificate to back up this claim, stuffed in my grandmother’s old red back hymnal in between the yellowing pages of He’ll Take Me Through and We’ll Soon Be Done with Troubles and Trials.
Having gone a few rounds once before with the oldest daughter and coming out with just some minor aches and a couple of holes burned into the pockets of my britches, I feel like a highly-trained and well-seasoned girl dad.
You see, it’s prom Saturday. The girls have seen fit to put this training of mine to the test once again. It’s 8:00 a.m.,and I’m strutting around the house like a rooster, singing a few bars of I’m No Stranger to the Rain.
“That’s enough, Keith Whitley...You need to pick up Mialeigh’s flowers at Mountain Oak on Maple Street. 9:00 sharp.” Myra Beth is as exasperated as Pitty Pat Hamilton, only there are no smelling salts in the medicine cabinet.
“...crucified by lovers, but through it all I’ve withstood the pain . . .”
“What did you say?” Myra Beth calls to me from the living room.
“Yes ma’am! I’ll leave promptly within the hour,” I lovingly reply.
“Okay,” I hear her say. I think I hear a follow up mumble. something along the lines of “that’s what I thought,” but I can be wrong. Of course, I also value my life, so I do not feel compelled in the least to clarify, as I commence to get ready for a trip into town. Mialeigh and her mom are headed to the beauty shop to get her hair done up.
Mountain Oak Florist is neatly nestled in the corner of Longview and Maple. And on this prom morning,
it is hopping like a dancing bobcat. I spot a former student — we’ll call him Junior — picking up flowers for his date. I tell him the right flowers for his girl will go a long way. Might lead to hand-holding, snuggling, a peck on the cheek, and the like.
“Thanks for the advice, Mr. Biddle!” Junior says, smiling, and adds, “By the way, who is Mialeigh going to the prom with?”
“Her friends,” I let Junior know.
“Well, hopefully I’ll run into her!” At this point, I notice that Junior’s grinning like a Cheshire cat from ear to ear. Junior, it goes without saying, is trying to push my buttons a bit, as I pick up Mialeigh’s flowers and head for the door. As the bell above the door ding-a-lings, announcing my leave, I tell Junior to forget my advice about the flowers.
Suffice it to say, I am morphing from teacher Bid to daddy Bid. And since this column space is family-oriented, I’ll just leave it at that.
We all arrive back at our Roopville home place within an hour of each other. While Mialeigh’s mom prepares her dress and such, I take off with our prom debutante to Ulta to get her makeup done up right. In short, as my Paw-Paw from Sand Mountain would say, “to put her face on.”
Now friends, I pause here for a minute or two to remind you that I am fully trained. (See my aforementioned certificate forthwith.) I fully understand this process. It involves time — time and the patience of Job, I might add. So, before I can interject one of my Paw-Paw’s infamous sayings, my beautiful Myra Beth, Mialeigh’s mom, gently reminds me of one of hers:
“Remember, Bid, all you have to do is wash your [hindparts] to get ready.”
I’m inclined to agree, you see, for the sake of covering said hindparts.
Mialeigh and I stroll into Ulta at a quarter of 2:00. I plant myself in a gray, cushioned chair somewhere in between a rack of Neutrogena cleansing
wipes and a portrait of Millie Bobby Brown advertising some sort of eyeliner. And, oh my senses are heightened in this joint. A whiff of Gucci Guilty here; a snort of something called Cloud by some singer or another. The colors are “off the chain,” too, as the kids say these days.
Believe it or not, I reply to a handful of emails and text, pretend to hum a bar or two of the so-called music coming through the speakers in the ceiling, and just plain while away the time. I saunter out just short of three hours with the prettiest, most gussied-up young lady this side of Centralhatchee.
“Let’s head back home, Mialeigh,” my lower back and knees both twinging a bit with being a year older. Of course, I blame it all on the high of the aforementioned sights, whiffs, and snorts.
“Okay Dad, then we’re going to take pictures!” I say she is as tickled as a July Junebug avoiding the clutches of Foghorn Leghorn.
Needless to say, this has slipped ol’ Dad’s supposed well-trained mind.
“To ride with the wind and dance in a hurricane, I’m no stranger to the rain...” I half say, half sing as we get to our car in the parking lot.
“It’s not supposed to rain tonight, is it?” Mialeigh frets, sounding ornery as all get out.
“No, honey — don’t worry. I’m sure we can borrow a little sunshine if needed. Beg or borrow it if worse comes to worse.”
Mialeigh smiles at me, shakes her head, and rolls her eyes. Her brow is ever-so-slightly furrowed. Looking like her sister, she’s still ciphering out what makes her old man tick.
After all, I am a girl dad. Highly-trained, well-seasoned and all. Just nigh of twenty-five years.
And I wouldn’t want it any other way.
