Country music legend Mickey Gilley will be performing Saturday at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
Gilley has achieved 39 Top-Ten country hits, with 17 of those songs reaching the No. 1 spot on the country charts. During his long career, Gilley has amassed numerous music awards and has guest-starred in movies and television shows.
The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Mill Town, located at 1031 Alabama Ave., in Bremen. Premium reserved tickets are $45; other seats are $40.
The opening act for the show will be the Country River Band, based in Georgia. Started in the 1970s, the group has played big-town venues and opened for many country artists over the years.
Gilley has accomplished what most artists can only dream of: a long career with loyal fans and financial success. His fans appreciate that he has stayed true to his roots, without the need to “reinvent” himself to stay current.
Gilley was born in Natchez, Mississippi, and raised in Ferriday, Louisiana with his famous cousins: Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. He learned how to play piano at an early age, but did not achieve Lewis’ level of success until much later. In 1957, he recorded his first record, “Ooh we Baby.” His first charted record, “Is it Wrong for Loving You” had Kenny Rogers playing bass.
Playing in Houston, Texas, for the next decade, Gilley turned out other hit tunes. In 1971, along with business partner Sherwood Cryer, he opened the world-famous Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas, which was later listed in the Guinness Record Book as the world’s largest honky-tonk.
By the mid-seventies, his songs were hitting the country charts with regularity.
As the eighties neared, Gilley’s was growing bigger with every day. Country music’s biggest stars used the club as a launching pad. His success, along with an Esquire Magazine article called “The Ballad of the Urban Cowboy,” led to the 1979 movie “Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.
He scored his first string of consecutive number-one hits in the mid-'70s - "Roomful of Roses," "I Overlooked An Orchid," "City Lights," "Window Up Above," "Don't The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time" and "Bring It On Home To Me." He performed traditional honky-tonk songs long before the style returned to favor in Nashville.
In the '80s, he became a smooth crooner of country love songs - "That's All That Matters To Me," "Headache Tomorrow, Heartache Tonight," "I'm Just A Fool For Your Love," "Lonely Nights," "Put Your Dreams Away" and "Paradise Tonight" â€” and distinctive updates of such romantic classics as "Stand By Me," "True Love Ways," "You Don't Know Me," "Talk To Me" and "You've Really Got A Hold On Me."
"I enjoy performing and singing as much these days as I ever have," Gilley said in a recent interview. "I joke that I'm semi-retired. Of course, I work just as hard as always. The thing about experience is, it helps you keep your priorities straight. I'm interested in quality now, not quantity. I make sure my business and my life are set up so I can get the most enjoyment out of the things I love. And the thing I love the most is getting on stage and performing a good show for people."
