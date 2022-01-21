Gifford Gibbons, 80, died on Jan. 8, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia. Viewing will be on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
