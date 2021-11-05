Q: On a recent walk outside, my family and I encountered some really huge mosquito-like insects. We were wondering what they were and are they dangerous?
A: Great question! The southeastern U.S., and Georgia specifically, are home to several arthropod species that grow to remarkable sizes compared to others that might seem more familiar. The average size of your everyday pesky mosquitoes is about 0.15– 0.4 inches long, which is fairly small. There are two species native to our area that go way beyond those size limitations!
The first is the so-called Gallinipper, which comes in at ¼ inch to 9/32 inches. Quite a difference! The Gallinipper (Psorophora ciliate) is also known for its aggressive nature: they are persistent critters!
Females are aggressive, preferring to feed on large mammals, and are most active during spring and summer in woodlands or fields during the day or night. They lay eggs either as single eggs on moist soil, or as an egg raft on top of ephemeral pools of water.
Typically, females in the genus are capable of laying their eggs on dry or damp land to hatch months or years later, depending on the species. They may live as long as two years. All forms of mosquito controls are usually effective against them, and repellents that primarily contain picaridin have proven most effective.
The second entrant in the ‘bigger is best’ competition’ has been give the common name of “Elephant Mosquito”. The proper name of these winged giants is Toxorhynchites, and they are the largest mosquito in the world, often topping 0.71 inches long and can have a wingspan of almost an inch.
As if to excuse their formidable size, this species doesn’t drink blood: they subsist on honeydew and other plant excretions. In fact, their common name is derived from their long down-turned, trunk-like proboscis, rather than their impressive size. So, biting from these fellas is impossible.
And an added plus is the fact that their larvae are predators of other mosquito larvae, and in some areas have proven an effective counter to their blood-thirsty cousins.
The third arthropod I want to introduce you to is not even a mosquito, although they are unfortunately mis-identified as such. The Crane Fly (Tipuloidea spp.) can range from tiny to over 1 ¼ inches long.
With their long legs, they are often mistaken for large mosquitoes They possess a few big differences that if you take the time to look carefully, you’ll learn to give these gentle giants as pass on killing them. Firstly, they don’t bite: most adults have no mouth parts at all. Second, when they land, they lay their wings and bodies almost flat: true mosquitoes usually hunch themselves up to appear smaller. Crane flies have also been tagged with the misnomer of “mosquito hawks’, but they don’t prey on any other insects at all.
I hope this has answered the question and if you ever have any other inquiries about insects or any horticultural topics, please call the UGA Extension Carroll County Office at 770-836-8546 or visit us at the Carroll County Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. You can also send us an e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
