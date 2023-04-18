At the Georgia High School Association's Spring Executive Committee Meeting on Monday, the football committee voted unanimously to implement video review for State Football Championships, starting this upcoming season.
Verbatim, the proposal passed by the committee stated, "Proposal to use 'Video Review' at State Championship Football games beginning with the 2023 season."
This decision follows what became a widespread controversy when this year's 3A state championship between Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek was decided when a runner was awarded a touchdown while on television replay appeared to be well short of the goal line.
In section one of the expanded rules and procedures, the GHSA defines video review as, "a process whereby video review is used to confirm, let stand, or reverse certain on field decisions made by game officials."
In the next section, they address the means by which video review will be conducted, explaining that review officials will utilize the footage from on-site network television cameras, like GHSA Syndicated Productions as well as GPB, Peachtree TV, or ESPN.
Section two also states that there will be three different officials assigned to video review, including: "1) The Video Review Official, who will make all decisions regarding replay; 2) The Communicator, who will assist the Video Review Official with such duties as obtaining the video replays and in communication; 3) the Sideline Replay Assistant (SRA)."
The policy states the SRA will be easily identifiable and that they "will also wear the communications headset on the sideline always and be prepared to give the headset to the Referee in the event the game is stopped for a review."
With the addition of video review, coaches in the state championship games will be provided with "red flags," equating to challenge flags used at the college and professional level, which they will be able to use to initiate reviews.
The difference from college and professional challenges will be that timeouts will not be charged regardless of the outcome of review, and each team will be allowed no more than one challenge per half.
Within the final two minutes of play, challenges are not allowed, and video reviews will be initiated by the video review official.
According to the policy, there will also be a two-minute time limit for officials to make a decision on a review, starting when the replay official puts on the headset. However, the text states that, "If the review has end of game impact or has multiple aspects as a part of the review, it should be completed efficiently but will have no stated time limit."
Section four of the policy lists the various scenarios in which replay review may or may not be used, most of which bear a resemblance to the college-level rules.
According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the regulations will be tested at the Corky Kell Classic games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall and will then be implemented in the State Championship Games, which will also be be played at MBS starting this year.
