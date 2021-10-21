If you want to get scared out of your wits while riding a haunted train, you’re in luck — the annual Ghost Train is now in service at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
In fact, the haunted attraction, now in its ninth year, is enjoying one of its best seasons ever. The Ghost Train is drawing in so many fans of ghouls and chainsaw-toting clowns that park officials have had to add extra trains just to accommodate them all.
“We’ve never seen a response like this before,” said Wesley Berninger, museum director. “We’re not just breaking records, but [we’re] surpassing them by 50% to 75%.”
In fact, the demand has been so great that Berninger said the rides have been selling out all through the weekend.
The Ghost Train began running on Sept. 30 and will continue until Oct. 30, every Thursday through Saturday.
There are two haunts available — a mild version for kids that runs between 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. “Scare time” for aficionados of mayhem follows from 7:40 p.m. until the park closes.
But Berninger said that folks who want either kind of experience should act fast, because of the train’s runaway success and limited seating.
“On a full night, we run about 300 people,” he said. “And that’s total capacity and without overloading a train.”
He noted that younger kids can sit on the laps of their caretakers, so that there is a little more room during the “family time” at the park.
Children aged 2 and under ride for free, but for everyone else tickets are $13 per person. Advance tickets can be purchased through the PMGM.Ticketleap.com website.
Previously, the Pine Mountain Gold Museum had contracted with outside vendors to provide the haunted attraction, but for the past two years park staff and volunteers have done all the decorations and worked as the actors who jump out of dark shadows in the park.
Berninger said that park staff are mystified as to why the Ghost Train is suddenly breaking all attendance records, but suspects that the lack of area activities during the pandemic and the production values of the haunt has a lot to do with it.
Haunted houses and similar attractions are highly popular during the Halloween season, but unlike those haunts — in which visitors roam from room to room — the Ghost Train transports riders from one scene to the next. Visitors encounter each scene and a variety of costumed characters.
Berninger said that those encounters begin even before visitors get on the train. As soon as they park their cars, visitors are likely to meet zombies or other creatures of the night as they wander the park looking for opportunities to scare — or amuse — people.
“By the time you get down to the actual train, you’ve probably already spent 25 or 30 minutes with us, interacting with characters,” Berninger said.
The Family Time experience is far less intense than the “scare time,” Berninger added, and is more like trick-or-treating without things that would upset small children.
Berninger said that the museum staff are already working on plans for an even better 10th anniversary season of the Ghost Train.
