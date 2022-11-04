Lately, I’ve been reading ghost stories in the newspaper, hearing them on the radio, seeing them on T.V. Tis the season, after all. So, for this week, I’ve decided to jump on the bandwagon and join the haunting chorus. I didn’t want to tell just any old ghost stories, though. I wanted something with a local flavor. So, I headed for the library to do a little research. Years ago, I found a book of Carroll County ghost stories there, and I wanted to brush up a little before I tackled this column.

Bad news. The librarian checked all over, even on the book mobile. There was no such book in circulation. She told me that those books have a tendency to disappear- not by supernatural means. They just get checked out and never returned.

