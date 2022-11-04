Lately, I’ve been reading ghost stories in the newspaper, hearing them on the radio, seeing them on T.V. Tis the season, after all. So, for this week, I’ve decided to jump on the bandwagon and join the haunting chorus. I didn’t want to tell just any old ghost stories, though. I wanted something with a local flavor. So, I headed for the library to do a little research. Years ago, I found a book of Carroll County ghost stories there, and I wanted to brush up a little before I tackled this column.
Bad news. The librarian checked all over, even on the book mobile. There was no such book in circulation. She told me that those books have a tendency to disappear- not by supernatural means. They just get checked out and never returned.
I’d have to find some ghost stories by other means. I checked into the Mansion ghost. All my life I’ve heard stories about the young woman that haunts that place. I asked a member of the family that originally owned the house and they said, “It’s a fun story, but not true.” I asked the guy that owned the restaurant for years and he concurred. No ghosts, just ghost stories.
So, I found myself thwarted. I went over to my friend’s house, Caroline Carmichael (name changed to protect the innocent). On occasion, we all get together to sew. Anyway, I was bemoaning the fact that I couldn’t find a good ghost story in Carroll County to write a column about. She laughed and said, “You could use my ghost.” Come to find out, Caroline’s house is haunted. Truly. And she’s willing to tell all of us about it.
“We see ghosts in my family. My mom, all my sisters, my grandmother. My great grandmother. It’s a family thing. When I bought this house, I didn’t know it was haunted. Not at first. That’s when we started seeing Mr. Gardner out in the yard. He was the old gentleman that owned the house before me.”
There are kids who won’t walk by her house. They call it ‘the haunted house.’ It doesn’t look haunted. Painted blue with white trim. Just a nice little suburban place. But people in the neighborhood know. Some have seen Mr. Gardener, standing out in the corner of the yard. And they don’t spend too much time messing around here.
She added, “Now, I’ve never felt threatened by him. Just have the feeling that he’s present. When he and his wife were alive, they were the neighborhood grandparents. People called them ‘PawPaw and Grandmaw.’ The couple lavished all their time and attention on their garden. In fact, if I let my grass get too long, Mr. Gardener gets a little cranky and starts moving things around. Like behind the locked door of the shop. He also slams doors in the house.”
This is where independent witness Mara Storm chimed in. She’d stopped by the sewing party and had her own Mr. Gardener stories to add. Mara has actually seen Mr. Gardener. “He was an older man who wore overalls and a straw fedora. I had dropped by unannounced to visit Caroline and before I could get out of the car good, this man had appeared. He said, ‘Miss Caroline is taking a nap. You’ll have to come back later.’ At first, I thought it was Caroline’s dad, but when he walked around to the corner of the yard and disappeared, I knew there was something weird going on. Later I found out it was Mr. Gardener.”
Mara occasionally mows the grass in the haunted yard and sometimes Mr. Gardener yanks her ponytail. One Halloween night Caroline had an outside party with a fire pit, surrounded by fake gravestones. Mara was dancing around the fire and got too close to Mr. Gardner’s precious rose bushes. She felt a shove between her shoulder blades. It made her stumble forward. At first, she thought she just tripped. She danced back over by the roses. She got a harder shove the second time and she saw a face peering at her from the bushes. She politely said, “O.K. Mr. Gardner, I’ll step away from your roses.” She got away from the roses fast, and had no more trouble from the protective spirit.
Other people have seen the ghost. One of Caroline’s friends who lives in the neighborhood saw him standing in the yard several times. She asked Caroline, “Is your dad visiting from Arkansas?” Caroline said, “No, why?” She replied, “Because I keep seeing an old man standing in the corner of your yard.” Caroline, reluctant to admit that she was hosting a ghost, said, “Oh. That’s Mr. Gardener. He watches over the place.”
