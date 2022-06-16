Haralson County Farm Bureau will celebrate a milestone anniversary this year — Georgia Farm Bureau, founded in 1937 turns 85.
While the Haralson County office isn’t quite that old — it was established in 1943 — it will be hosting a birthday party on Friday at the office in Buchanan with hot dogs and cake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Farm Bureau was already working for local farmers even before the Haralson County office opened, said Kim Hindmon, office manager of the Haralson County Farm Bureau.
The GFB was created by a group of farmers to act as “a unified voice in the legislative arena,” she said. The first meeting was on June 17, 1937. It was attended by farmers from seven north Georgia counties and it grew quickly. Twenty-five counties were represented at the second meeting in Atlanta about six weeks later.
“Georgia Farm Bureau has been, and will continue to be, a grassroots organization that represents farmers in Atlanta and D.C. based on policy positions our members determine,” GFB President Tom McCall said in a written statement. “Georgia Farm Bureau has grown through the years as it started offering services and benefits requested by our members, such as insurance, but our core mission — to be the Voice of Georgia’s farmers — hasn’t changed.”
The first issues tackled by the Farm Bureau were the need for electricity in rural areas and improving farm-to-market roads, the written statement said. Throughout the years the Farm Bureau continued to respond to the needs of its members and in 1958 members voted to establish an insurance company since insurance services were not readily available to rural Georgians.
“The Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (GFBMIC) began operations on Jan. 2, 1959,” according to the statement. “The GFBMIC is owned 100% by GFB policyholders, and today is the largest Georgia-based personal lines property casualty insurance company.”
The Farm Bureau established offices in every county and in 1943, the Haralson County office opened with 25 charter members. L.C. Davis was elected the first president, Hindmon said. Today, there are 1,823 members and Jack Williams has served as presidents since 2007, she said.
Many people know the Farm Bureau only for it’s insurance, said Jack Williams, Haralson County Farm Bureau president. But it’s so much more to the farmers and rural Georgia residents.
“We started as an organization to advocate for farmers and rural Georgia, which we continue to do,” Williams said. “Insurance is just a part of what we do.”
The office has committees with volunteers who do much of the work. The Womens Committee for instance does a lot of “ag in the classroom,” she said.
Farming is the number one industry in Georgia;It’s also important in Haralson County where cattle and poultry farms are common, she said. But many local children have never stepped foot on a farm or considered where their food came from before it landed on the grocery store shelves, Hindmon said. So they teach them.
They invite students to Farm Day each year to meet some of the animals that live on farms and to talk about life on a farm. They bring the lessons to the classroom with fun activities.
In one classroom, the volunteers taught the students about soil and extracted DNA from strawberries. At another they made ice cream in a plastic bag and talked about milk, how it’s processed and how it was made into ice cream.
“We’re just trying to teach them about where their food comes from; that it’s grown on a farm by real people,” Hindmon said. “That it’s not just gotten from a grocery store.”
The GFB offers them a variety of resources to teach these lessons. Last year, they were able to bring a mobile classroom to Buchanan Elementary School. The classroom included a number of computerized games aimed at teaching the children about the different types of agriculture in the state and how it is intermingled with so many other industries from banking to lab work to the manufacture of clothing.
GFB offers numerous programs to its members including banking services, identity theft restoration, discounts on hotels, rental cars, amusement park tickets, prescription drugs, hearing supplements and $500 cash savings on certain Ford vehicles.
You don’t have to be a farmer to be a member of the Farm Bureau, Hindmon said. You just have to care about agriculture in the state.
To learn more about Farm Bureau, contact Haralson County Farm Bureau office at 770-646-5848 or visit www.gfb.org. To read more about GFB’s history visit www.gfb.ag/85yearhistory.
