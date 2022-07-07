Mother Gevalia Powell, age 95, of Carrollton, GA. Celebration of Life services for will be held TODAY, July 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
