The phone rang the other night. I hit “pause” on our relaxing evening and answered. A polite young man on the other end of the line spoke. “This is Chris, from Big Deal Gym. How are you this evening?”
“I’m good, thanks, Chris, but I have to tell you upfront that I’m not really a “gym” kind of person.”
But Chris was a consummate salesman, not to be lightly thrown. He countered, “Well, are you interested in being healthy?”
I laughed. “Well, yea. I work out about four times a week.” Chris countered, “Well are you sure you’re getting the most for your money? Tell me about your regimen.”
At this point, I felt like he was being a little pushy, which gave me permission to open up the valves on the truth machine. “Have you ever seen Rocky IV?” I asked. “The one where he goes to the Soviet Union and does his pre-fight workout cutting wood and running up steep hills with a yoke on his shoulders and buckets of water swinging on either side? I had Chris on the run now. “Yes,” he said tentatively.
I continued. “Well, that’s my kind of workout.” At this point, Christ tried to interrupt, but I was on a roll. “My equipment is simple. I start out with long pants. Keeps the chiggers and briars to a controllable level. The pants are red because sometimes during deer season we have folks poach our place and I don’t want to end up tied to the front of a Buick. Next is the footwear. Old-time high-top leather boots. They keep me from turning my ankles in a pothole when I hit the rough pasture in the back, and the slick bottoms are easy to clean off in case I run into organic material that I don’t want to carry back to the house.
I carry two ball bats. They’re the practice kind, made of aluminum. While I walk through the cow pasture, I do upper body strengthening exercises, firming up the flappy flops that are beginning to form underneath my arms. It’s effective, and the cows don’t seem to mind me flailing like a walking windmill.
Then I get to the lake and jump into the paddleboat. Now, up until I figured out how to include it into my exercise regimen, the only time the paddleboat ever got used was for an occasional fishing trip. But as you know, fishing doesn’t burn many calories. Got to keep that pulse rate up, so I circle the lake as fast as I can. Pixie and Cookie try to keep up on the bank.
After we get done at the lake, I walk some more and flail some more, until I get to the edge of the pasture. I stop there at the “tree of pain.” It’s an oak that fell victim to a bad storm a few years ago. Most of it has been cut and split but a large portion of the trunk is left. At the top, it forks into two large branches. If you sit on the main part of the trunk and lock your feet underneath the lower branch, you can do some killer sit-ups. And when you feel like your abs have turned to rubber, you can turn around and work on your back muscles.”
Chris made another feeble attempt to interrupt, but I barreled on. “One day I was working out on the tree of pain and I was getting to the end of a particularly hard set. I counted out loud, to help myself stay on track. But as I reached the number 25, I started having a hard time getting all the way back up to begin again. Now the numbers were beginning to sound like grunts. Except for the ever-present herd of big-eyed cows, I was certain I was alone; I really put on the steam. I bellowed out the numbers like a Marine Corps drill sergeant. ’28! 29! AND 30!!’
I sat panting on the log for a minute. Then I heard a woman’s voice coming from the road alongside the pasture. ‘Excuse me,’ she called hesitantly, ‘Are you OK?’ She had come out to check her mail and heard this terrible grunting coming from the long grass. I tried to explain the ‘tree of pain’ but I’m still not sure she really understood. She just gave me a big-eyed stare, sort of like the cows, so I excused myself and continued on my way. But I’m sorry, Chris, I’ve gotten off the subject. You were asking me if I wanted to come and try out your gym.”
At this point, I wasn’t sure if Christ was still there. It was silent on the other end. I think he was imagining me in my long red pants and slick-bottomed boots, flailing like a windmill and grunting like a drill sergeant. I spoke again, “Chris?” He answered quickly. “Yes ma’am.”
I repeated, “You were asking me if I wanted to come and try out your gym.” Chris replied hastily. “I’m sorry, my supervisor said I need to get off the phone.” Then the line went dead and all the way from the Big Deal Gym, I could hear Chris frantically scratching my name off the call list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.