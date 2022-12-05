Those who want to get away, but are not into traveling far, the Christners in Villa Rica have you covered with their custom designed AirBnb.
Dan and Polina Christner are owners of their own AirBnb business, Villa Rica Bnb, where they have created and designed their own themed duplexes to offer to couples looking to engage in a romantic getaway.
“I have had themed rooms in my head for decades. I've wanted to do this forever and ever. And I, you know, I just never had the chance to have the opportunity,” Dan said.
Dan, originally from Chicago, and Polina, originally from Russia, have lived in Villa Rica for seven years. The two of them have lived between Carroll and Douglas Counties for the past 17 years.
Opening in July 2021 on 80 acres of land located on South Van Wert Road, the Christners took two and a half years to design and develop the custom made duplex that features a different theme in each known as “Go West” and “Shipwrecked.”
The Go West themed room replicates the wild west, giving guests the west experience in west Georgia. The Shipwrecked themed room puts guests on the scene of being on an island where a ship has wrecked. All details, designs and props were built by Dan, who has life long construction skills and his wife, Polina, who is a Russian trained artist.
“I can build, I can design, I can manufacture things and all that, but I have no artistic skills. So when I met Polina, that's the key because she is a trained artist, she did everything, all the skyscapes, the murals, the signage, everything, she hand painted herself,” Dan said.
In each room, there is a kitchen, keurig, microwave and mini-fridge. There's a lantern
with dim lighting options and battery operated tiki torches illuminating the rooms. A TV
that rises out of an old Wells Fargo shipping container in Go West and in Shipwrecked, at
the push of a button, a TV rises out of a wrecked boat. There is a jetted, bubble bath tub in Go West, an outhouse-inspired bathroom that comes complete with small necessities such as a shotgun plunger and a pistol hairdryer.
A covered wagon handmade by Dan is used as a queen-sized bed in Go West. There are vintage dresses, cowboy hats, and gloves that couples can play dress up in and have an old-timey photoshoot.
“We're open every day of the week and I mean, what's crazy is we opened on the fourth of July last year. That weekend that we started that we opened up, we have not had an open weekend since. I mean from the very very first day we announced that we were opening we have been busy ever since,” Dan said.
Room rates vary based on the day the guest is booking. Interested individuals can check out villaricabnb.com for pricing and booking.
