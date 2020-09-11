Gertrude Bray, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 9, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, Septe. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd in Carrollton. Interment
will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
