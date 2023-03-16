Mrs. Geraldine Redden Simpkins, age 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born October 28, 1951, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Dewitt Redden and Vautell Musick Redden.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Liberty Congregational Methodist Church. Mrs. Geraldine also worked as an Administrative Assistant at SMI.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Darlene Massengale, and brother, Travis Marty Redden.
Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David Simpkins; daughters & son-in-law, Tina Wood, and Tammy & John Krowicki; bonus children, Amanda Cook and Jason Simpkins; sisters, Jean Skipper, Mildred Musick, and Dora McConnell; brother, Wayne Redden; grandchildren, Brandon Hewett, Ciara Gunnin, Summer Wood, Connor Wood, Andy Simmons, Austin Simmons, Kaitlyn Cook, and Ryan Cook; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Gunnin and Reece Gunnin.
Funeral services will be conducted at Liberty Congregational Methodist Church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3 P.M., with Pastor Kevin Kincaidas officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentleman serving as
pallbearers: Garry Teal, Steve McConnell, Brandon Hewett, Tyler Gunnin, Phillip Tankersley, Connor Wood, and Anderson Bradley. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1 P.M. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
