Geraldine Redden Simpkins

Mrs. Geraldine Redden Simpkins, age 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born October 28, 1951, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Dewitt Redden and Vautell Musick Redden.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Liberty Congregational Methodist Church. Mrs. Geraldine also worked as an Administrative Assistant at SMI.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Sunday, March 19, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Liberty Congregational Methodist Church
1108 Liberty Church Road
Carrollton, GA 30116
Mar 19
Funeral
Sunday, March 19, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Liberty Congregational Methodist Church
1108 Liberty Church Road
Carrollton, GA 30116
